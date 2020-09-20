Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Wilfried Zaha brace condemns Red Devils to a woeful start to the season | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United began their Premier League campaign against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men were on a 14-match unbeaten Premier League run and were hot favourites to make it 15 at Old Trafford. However, the Premier League, like it so often does, had a big surprise in store.

Crystal Palace took the lead through Andros Townsend after just seven minutes into the game. The second goal was a controversial retaken penalty by Wilfried Zaha after David de Gea stepped off his line when saving Jordan Ayew's initial effort.

Manchester United's £35.7m signing Donny van de Beek came off the bench to score one for the side. It seemed like the home team could get something out of the game but Zaha put the game to bed after scoring his second goal late in the match.

It wasn't the start Manchester United were hoping for but maybe it was the wake-up call the team and the board needed. Keeping all that in mind, let's take a look at the player ratings from this Premier League encounter.

Manchester United player ratings against Crystal Palace

David de Gea (Rating: 6/10)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea had a decent game against Crystal Palace

One of the most inconsistent players of last season, David de Gea had a decent game against Crystal Palace, although he was a little rusty with his passes. He made a brilliant save from a Jordan Ayew shot and also saved a penalty, only for it to be re-taken.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Rating: 5/10)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah got a chance to prove his worth but did not make the most of that opportunity. The Dutch defender was decent enough but could hardly make any impact on the game.

Victor Lindelof (Rating: 4/10)

This was not a good day for Victor Lindelof. He gave away the penalty and was not able to handle the speed and strength of Wilfred Zaha.

Harry Maguire (Rating: 6/10)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was a frustrated figure on Saturday

Harry Maguire was a frustrated captain against Crystal Palace. Conceding three at home hurts as a defender but it's even more painful when you are the captain. He couldn't do anything about the goals conceded but was one of the better players out there.

Luke Shaw (Rating: 5/10)

Andros Townsend was running at Luke Shaw, and the Englishman certainly felt the heat. He initially strugged but got better defensively. He tried to go down the left flank and attack but couldn't offer anything.

Paul Pogba (Rating: 5/10)

You don't expect a player of Paul Pogba's quality to drop such a dismal performance in the first game of the season. It was a bad performance from the Frenchman and he was rightly subbed.

Scott McTominay (Rating: 7/10)

Scott McTominay provided good defensive work and wasn't stepping back from challenging for the ball. He was one of the very few good players for Manchester United against Crystal Palace.

Daniel James (Rating: 4/10)

Daniel James wasn't visible against Crystal Palace, and there was nothing that he provided to the team. He doesn't look ready to start for Manchester United, and a loan could help the young winger.

Bruno Fernandes (Rating: 6/10)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was not his usual self against Crystal Palace

Bruno Fernandes was not his usual self against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese midfielder worked really hard to get the team back in the game but could achieve very little. He tried to link up with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but it just wasn't his day.

Marcus Rashford (Rating: 5/10)

Marcus Rashford hasn't been himself since football resumed and looks less threatening as each game passes.

Anthony Martial (Rating: 5/10)

Anthony Martial put in a dreadful performance on Saturday, and it's tough to remember him affecting the game at all.

Substitutes:

Donny van de Beek (Rating: 6/10)

Donny van de Beek put in a decent performance for Manchester United

Donny van de Beek scored the only goal for Manchester United and looked pretty decent. He could have had more impact when he started, though.

Mason Greenwood (Rating: 6/10)

Mason Greenwood should have had a goal to his name but gave a good performance nonetheless. It was tougher for him to get involved as there was no real flow in the team but the teenager gave it a go.

Odion Ighalo (Rating: N/A)

Odion Ighalo didn't play enough to get a rating.