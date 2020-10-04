Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur | Hits and Flops | Premier League 2020-21

In what was a match tipped to be chock full of jeopardy, Tottenham Hotspur absolutely dominated Manchester United after the Red Devils were reduced to 10 men as early as the 28th minute.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to give Manchester United the lead in the second minute of the game. Though Solskjaer's men started energetically, they went behind inside the next five minutes owing to some ridiculous defensive errors.

Martial was then sent-off for responding with a slap on Erik Lamela's chin after the latter thrust his elbow into the Frenchman while the players were lining up for a corner. After Manchester United were reduced to 10 men, it was all Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane scored braces and Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele scored one apiece to put the ball in Manchester United's net a total of six times.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Aurier celebrates with Ndombele and Hojberg after scoring his goal

Even before Manchester United were reduced to 10 men, there seemed to be too much space left to be occupied for the Tottenham Hotspur right-back and he savoured the opportunity to stir his stumps today. Serge Aurier flourished down the right flank and was a thorn in Manchester United's neck throughout.

Aurier got on the scoresheet after latching on to an excellent Højbjerg pass. He had plenty of time to size it up and he steadied himself before firing past David de Gea at his far post.

Advertisement

This kind of outings don't come around quite often in the Premier League but you need players who can help assert your superiority stemming from personnel advantage and Serge Aurier did exactly that for Jose Mourinho's men.

Serge Aurier vs. Man United



85% Pass accuracy

1 Assist

2/3 Shots on target

1 Goal

11/14 Duels won

3 Clearances

1 Interception



Hold your horses there, José. Out of favour doesn't always mean out of sorts. A bit of competition and Serge is flying. Untouchable today. pic.twitter.com/8jJxyVg4RD — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) October 4, 2020

#4 Flop - Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

Eric Bailly tussling with Harry Kane for possession

It was Eric Bailly's opportunity to stamp his authority and cement a place in Manchester United's starting XI. However, he conjured up a couple of defensive blunders and only ended up exposing Manchester United's defensive frailties even more.

Advertisement

Eric Bailly was at fault for Tottenham Hotspur's third goal. After receiving a goal kick inside his own box, Bailly dilly-dallied on the ball and then awkwardly moved the ball to Nemanja Matic who was on the edge of the area. His pass was intercepted for Tottenham Hotspur by Harry Kane.

Kane and Son did an exchange and the ball was in the back of the net within seconds, applying salt in fresh Manchester United wounds after they'd just been reduced to 10 men.

GOAL Man Utd 1-3 Spurs (31 mins)



Harry Kane capitalises on Eric Bailly's error at the back and smashes in from Son Heung-min's cross #MUNTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2020