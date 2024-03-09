Manchester United 2-0 Everton: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils return to winning ways | Premier League 2023-24

Two first-half penalties helped Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on March 9 (Saturday). Captain Bruno Fernandes scored the first before Marcus Rashford tucked away the second to seal the deal.

The first half was characterised by a lack of quality from both sides. While United gave the ball away repeatedly, Everton failed to capitalise on their opponents’ slip-ups.

Their profligacy was soon punished as a quick counter-attack from the hosts saw them win a penalty in the 12th minute, which Fernandes duly converted. The sequence of events would repeat later in the half, with Rashford doubling United’s lead from the spot in the 36th minute. United grew in confidence as the half progressed but could not add to their advantage.

Neither side could up their level much in the second half as the game meandered to its conclusion. Everton rarely looked likely to score despite having 12 attempts in the second half to go along with 11 in the first.

Manchester United, having done the needful in the first half, were fairly passive in the second and didn’t seem too eager to extend their lead.

Eventually, United saw out a fairly comfortable victory, remaining sixth in the Premier League. Everton, meanwhile, are 16th, having extended their winless run in the league to 11 games.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from a fairly uneventful encounter at Old Trafford.

#1 Hit: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Garnacho (left) was instrumental in United's victory as he won two penalties for his side.

Since his introduction to the first team last season, Garnacho has impressed with his pace, trickery and directness on the wing.

These attributes have seen him establish himself as a first-team regular, looking increasingly comfortable on either flank.

Playing from the right wing, Garnacho made a real impression with his cleverness and situational awareness.

He won two penalties for Manchester United with his intelligent runs from out to in and was a constant threat throughout. In fact, with a bit more composure, he could have got on the scoresheet as well.

#2 Flop: James Tarkowski (Everton)

Tarkowski conceded an early penalty that put his side on the back foot.

As an experienced member of Everton’s backline, Tarkowski would have been expected to bring quality and composure to the side. However, the Toffees captain had an outing to forget, with a fairly average display capped off with the concession of an early penalty.

A notable threat from set-pieces, Tarkowski regularly ventured forward in an effort to get on the end of a long ball sent upfield. Unfortunately, that regularly left Sean Dyche’s men light at the back.

As such, Manchester United got the most joy through the middle of the pitch rather than from out wide despite deploying a strikerless formation.

#3 Hit: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Fernandes ( ran the show from his false nine role, scoring one and creating plenty of chances.

With his side lacking striking options, manager Erik ten Hag used Fernandes as a false nine.

The United captain responded with an excellent performance in his new role, pulling the strings and also getting on the scoresheet. The Portuguese international opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty and created five chances.

He also got back when required, making eight recoveries to go along with his attacking output.

#4 Flop: Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton)

Mykolenko (#19) had a tough time coping with United's attacks down his flank.

Mykolenko had a tough time keeping tabs on Garnacho, with the Manchester United pacy winger constantly finding space on his flank.

In fact, it was the Ukrainian’s attention that Garnacho evaded to win both penalties for his side. The Everton left-back did not offer much going forward either, despite seeing a lot of the ball, as his forays were nullified by Diogo Dalot.

Mykolenko was eventually taken off in the final few minutes in favour of more attacking options.

#5 Hit: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Onana was an assured presence in goal for United.

After a tumultuous and error-strewn start to his United career, Onana seems to have found his feet in recent months.

He delivered another assured showing, making six saves en route keeping his seventh Premier League clean sheet of the season. Not only was his handling secure, but he was calm with the ball at his feet as well.

With United’s defence facing near-constant upheaval due to injuries, Onana’s upturn in form has been quite timely.