Manchester United 2-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points as the Red Devils secure three points with ease | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over strugglers Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8. The win sees the hosts climb to third spot in the league table, albeit on a temporary basis.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of just one win in their last three league outings. They defeated Brentford in a tightly-contested game by a 1-0 scoreline and were eager to make a strong push for the top four. Erik ten Hag fielded a strong lineup for this game.

The Toffees, on the other hand, were unbeaten in four league games prior to this fixture. Having lost 4-1 against Arsenal, Sean Dyche's men secured one win and three draws in the four games that followed. The manager fielded a competitive lineup for this game.

Manchester United stepped out into the Old Trafford sunshine with all guns blazing as they played out a dominant first half. With 59% possession of the ball, chances were free-flowing as the hosts attempted 21 shots. However, they lacked accuracy as they managed to hit the target just six times. The Red Devils' backline looked solid as they restricted Everton to just five shots without a single one on target.

Scott McTominay handed Manchester United the lead as the game drew closer to the interval. Jadon Sancho provided the assist for that goal as the hosts led 1-0 at the break.

Both managers made multiple changes to start the second half as they looked to strengthen their positions in the game. Manchester United, however, were better off as they welcomed Christian Eriksen back into action after a considerable injury layoff. The hosts doubled their lead in the 71st minute as Marcus Rashford set up Anthony Martial to make it 2-0.

Manchester United kept even more possession in the second half as they had the ball for 68% of the time but slightly dropped off in attacking intensity. They traded volume for efficiency, attempting eight shots and hitting the target five times in the second period. Everton, on the other hand, attempted 10 shots but hit the target just once - their only shot on target in the game.

Manchester United did well to see off the game with their two-goal lead and secure all three points. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. McTominay has a knack for scoring key goals

Scott McTominay is an unlikely name to be on the scoresheet week in, week out, but the Scotsman has a knack for scoring goals at crucial times. He netted a brace for Scotland in a game during the international break and continued that goalscoring run by finding the target tonight.

While he is a conventional defensive midfielder, McTominay has the height and physique to be a threat on set-pieces and occasionally smashes the odd effort from long-range.

#4. Everton need to steady their ship to survive in the PL

Having parted ways with Frank Lampard earlier this season, Everton appointed a seasoned campaigner in Sean Dyche, who had previously managed Burnley for nearly a decade.

They shocked the league by defeating league-leaders Arsenal in the manager's first game in charge, seemingly putting the rest of the bottom-half of the table on notice that the run-in was going to be challenging. However, since then, they remained unbeaten for four games before losing against United. If they are to stay in the Premier League, they will need to put together more such results.

#3. Marcus Rashford made his 350th appearance for the Red Devils

Having debuted in style in the 2015-16 season with a match-winning brace against Arsenal, Rashford has become a cult figure at Manchester United over the years.

Prior to this game, he made 349 appearances for the senior team, scoring 120 goals and providing 67 assists. He provided an assist for Martial in the second-half to add to that total as he ended his milestone game on the winning side.

#2. United will need to restructure with Rashford sidelined

Despite playing well in his milestone game for the club, Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury late in the game and was subbed off. Initial visuals showed the forward limping down the Old Trafford tunnel as he struggled to walk properly, signaling a possible absence from the team.

With Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen all back to regular action, Manchester United will need them to perform as a unit to make up for Rashford's loss.

#1. United could turn focus on winning silverware

With the Premier League title all but out of Manchester United's reach, they could turn their attention elsewhere as ten Hag will look to lift his second trophy having already won the Carabao Cup.

However, the Red Devils face a stern test in the Europa League as they take on Sevilla in the quarter-finals. The Spanish club have won the competition four times in the last 15 years, including thrice-in-a-row in the 2010s.

With the away goals rule scrapped and the first leg at home, United could push to fight to progress as far as they can in the competition and possibly win it.

