Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory: 5 talking points

Jayesh Motwani

Perth Glory v Manchester United

Manchester United began their pre-season tour at Sydney in the Optus Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 55,000 people. It is fair to say that those people weren't disappointed by the Red Devils as they got a comprehensive 2-0 victory.

In the first half, the XI that started comprised of Sergio Romero, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Taith Chong, Daniel James, and Anthony Martial. The half itself was a bit pedestrian and United couldn't find an opener despite having many chances to do so.

In the second half, all the starters were substituted and the lineup compromised of Joel Periera, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Angel Gomes, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford. Rashford opened the scoring with a great left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Also, Shaw was later substituted for what looked like an injury and James Garner scored instantly with a good strike from outside the box.

All in all, it was a good day out for United and in this slideshow, we take a look at the 5 talking points from the game:

#5 United's pressing from the front

This was for everyone to see and this is something Solskjaer is trying to build into this United team. In both the halves, every Manchester United player was in the opposition half and they pressed every time the home side tried the pass their way out of the back. The second goal from Garner was the biggest example, Perth passing their way out of the back, United applying pressure and Garner winning the ball before striking it into the bottom corner.

Whenever the Red Devils were losing the ball, they weren't messing around and were trying to win the ball back as soon as possible. Clearly, the fitness levels will increase as the tour goes on and we will definitely see more of this.

