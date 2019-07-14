×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory: 5 talking points 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    14 Jul 2019, 01:08 IST

Perth Glory v Manchester United
Perth Glory v Manchester United

Manchester United began their pre-season tour at Sydney in the Optus Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 55,000 people. It is fair to say that those people weren't disappointed by the Red Devils as they got a comprehensive 2-0 victory.

In the first half, the XI that started comprised of Sergio Romero, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Taith Chong, Daniel James, and Anthony Martial. The half itself was a bit pedestrian and United couldn't find an opener despite having many chances to do so.

In the second half, all the starters were substituted and the lineup compromised of Joel Periera, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Angel Gomes, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford. Rashford opened the scoring with a great left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Also, Shaw was later substituted for what looked like an injury and James Garner scored instantly with a good strike from outside the box.

All in all, it was a good day out for United and in this slideshow, we take a look at the 5 talking points from the game:

#5 United's pressing from the front

Perth Glory v Manchester United
Perth Glory v Manchester United

This was for everyone to see and this is something Solskjaer is trying to build into this United team. In both the halves, every Manchester United player was in the opposition half and they pressed every time the home side tried the pass their way out of the back. The second goal from Garner was the biggest example, Perth passing their way out of the back, United applying pressure and Garner winning the ball before striking it into the bottom corner.

Whenever the Red Devils were losing the ball, they weren't messing around and were trying to win the ball back as soon as possible. Clearly, the fitness levels will increase as the tour goes on and we will definitely see more of this.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Pogba trains with Manchester United ahead of pre-season friendly against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Manchester United pre-season tour: 3 things to look forward to as the Red Devils face Perth Glory 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United pre-season tour: How the struggling giants could line up against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Pogba impresses as Manchester United edge past plucky Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-2 Burnley: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Solskjaer will take Manchester United back to the Glory Days
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Marcus Rashford signs new £250,000/week contract at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Paul Pogba's future and the reported clash between Lingard and Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Pogba and De Gea in, Fred and Sanchez out; Red Devils announce official squad for pre-season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United: 5 talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us