×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FA Cup 2018-19: 3 take-aways from Manchester United's 2-0 win over Reading

Nurein Ahmed
ANALYST
Feature
564   //    05 Jan 2019, 23:37 IST

Alexis Sanchez hobbled off on his return to the first team
Alexis Sanchez hobbled off on his return to the first team

Manchester United won comfortably again as they beat championship side Reading to book a spot in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup. The win was their fifth on the spin as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preserved his 100% winning record since taking over as United’s interim manager.

Two first half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku won the game for United, who also kept their second successive clean sheet.

Fred had looked like putting the Red Devils ahead before the goal was ruled out for offside. However, VAR came into effect judging that Juan Mata was fouled in the build-up, and referee Stuart Attwell consulted with VAR referee Jon Moss and awarded the penalty.

The Spaniard coolly converted before Lukaku rounded off the win, picking a brilliant pass from Alexis Sanchez and slotting home. United looked totally in control, and a string of impressive saves from their deputy goalkeeper Sergio Romero helped maintain a rare clean-sheet.

United will hope they can maintain their winning streak as they attempt to catch up to Arsenal and Chelsea in the league table, when they travel to Wembley to face Tottenham next weekend.

Here are the three talking points from the match.

#1. FA Cup shows that the Premier League misses VAR

Juan Mata
Juan Mata

The Premier League has confirmed the use of VAR beginning from the 2019-20 season. However, the FA Cup had initiated the usage in last season’s final between Manchester United and Chelsea, and the move has proven to be judicious.

VAR came to Manchester United’s rescue against Reading. An apparent tackle on Juan Mata that went unseen by the match official Stuart Attwell was vindicated as a foul by VAR, and subsequently a penalty was given. Mata dispatched the spot kick to open the scoring.

While it is just under five months until the current Premier League campaign ends, it is fair to say there will be a few more controversial moments that would have otherwise been avoided by VAR.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FA Cup 2018-19 Manchester United Reading Football Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez
Nurein Ahmed
ANALYST
A passionate lover of tennis and football. All views are my own. Please also do checkout my contributions on LastWordOnTennis for other related content of tennis. https://lastwordontennis.com/author/nureinahmed/
Manchester United v Reading: Match preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Reading: Preview, probable line-ups,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-0 Reading: 5 Talking Points | FA Cup...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-0 Reading: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer...
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018-19: How Manchester United should line up...
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United’s 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 major...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the FA Cup is a prestigious cup competition
RELATED STORY
11 players who have played for both Chelsea and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
3rd Round
FT TRA TOT
0 - 7
 Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham
FT SHR STO
1 - 1
 Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
FT AFC BRI
1 - 3
 AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
FT WES BIR
2 - 0
 West Ham vs Birmingham City
FT BUR BAR
1 - 0
 Burnley vs Barnsley
FT SHE LUT
0 - 0
 Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
FT MAN REA
2 - 0
 Manchester United vs Reading
FT WES WIG
1 - 0
 West Brom vs Wigan Athletic
FT GIL CAR
1 - 0
 Gillingham vs Cardiff City
FT EVE LIN
2 - 1
 Everton vs Lincoln City
FT DER SOU
2 - 2
 Derby County vs Southampton
FT ACC IPS
1 - 0
 Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
FT BOL WAL
5 - 2
 Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall
FT BRE OXF
1 - 0
 Brentford vs Oxford United
FT CHE NOT
2 - 0
 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
FT FLE AFC
2 - 3
 Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon
FT MID PET
5 - 0
 Middlesbrough vs Peterborough United
FT AST SWA
0 - 3
 Aston Villa vs Swansea
89' BLA ARS
0 - 3
 Blackpool vs Arsenal
88' NOR POR
0 - 0
 Norwich vs Portsmouth
87' NEW BLA
1 - 1
 Newcastle vs Blackburn Rovers
88' CRY GRI
1 - 0
 Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
89' BRI HUD
1 - 0
 Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town
Today FUL OLD 07:30 PM Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
Today MAN ROT 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Rotherham United
Today WOK WAT 07:30 PM Woking vs Watford
Today QUE LEE 07:30 PM Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United
Today SHE BAR 07:30 PM Sheffield United vs Barnet
Today MIL HUL 07:30 PM Millwall vs Hull City
Today PRE DON 07:30 PM Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
Today NEW LEI 10:00 PM Newport County vs Leicester City
08 Jan WOL LIV 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us