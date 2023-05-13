Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday (May 13).

Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho scored to bring the Red Devils back to winning ways after consecutive losses and condolidate their position in fourth place in the standings.

United started the game strongly, creating the better chances. Antony, though, was guilty of missing two, firing one wide and heading the other over. However, the Brazilian gained redemption in the 32nd minute by putting it on a platter for Martial to fire home the opener.

The hosts looked to double their advantage after the break and upped the ante in the final quarter, but Wolves kepe them at bay. Their goalkeeper, Daniel Bentley, denied Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho with fabulous saves, but there was no denying them a second goal.

United were rewarded for their persistence as Garnacho latched onto a pass from Bruno Fernandes and curled a nice effort beyond Bentley to make it 2-0 and put the game to bed. With the win, the hosts are now four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 6.5/10

With Wolves failing to muster a single shot on target, the Manchester United custodian had a comfortable outing in goal and a16th clean sheet to boot, too

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

His overlapping runs were a test of the Wolves defence, and he combined with Antony devastatingly a few times. Defensively, too, Wan-Bissaka was strong, making three clearances and two tackles.

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10

An impenetrable fortress in Manchester United's defence, Varane mopped up everything in front of him to keep Wolves at bay. He made five clearances and was strong in the air, too, winning five duels.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

The Swede rose to clear a cross from a corner in the 23rd minute, which was about as good as it got for him.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

He made two excellent crosses in the first half, but neither came to fruition. At the other end, Shaw dispensed his duties with aplomb, making two clearances, three interceptions and five tackles.

He went into the books in stoppage time for an unnecessary shove, though.

Casemiro - 7/10

The Brazilian helped dictate the game's tempo and impeded Wolverhampton's movements with his crucial interventions. He won six ground duels, made four clearances and three tackles.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

The Dane tested Wolves with three efforts, but two of them were straight at Bentley, while the other was tipped over by the Wolves custodian.

Antony - 8.5/10

He assisted Martial with a lovely cut-back and created a wonderful chance with a burst of pace through, but his final ball was disappointing. The Brazilian also tested Bentley late on with a strike, but the Wolves goalkeeper parried it away with a fabulous dive.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

Manchester United's creative wizard was at it again with six key passes, including a key role in the build-up to Martial's goal, slicing the Wolves defence open with a clinical through-ball. He also bagged the assist for Garnacho's late goal.

Fernandes was a direct threat to Wolves, too, mustering six shots in the game, two of which were on target.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

While Antony set the right flank ablaze, Sancho struggled to make an imprint on the left. His only real moment of quality came in the 73rd minute when he forced Bentley into a fine stop with a strong effort.

Anthony Martial - 8/10

The Frenchman started for only the ninth time in the Premier League this season and bagged his fifth top-flight goal with a cool finish. He also made two key passes.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wout Weghorst (69' for Martial) - 6/10

The Dutchman made a desperate attempt to meet with a cross in the 83rd minute, but it flew over the bar.

Harry Maguire (81' for Varane) - 7/10

Excellent late interventions by the otherwise erroneous Manchester United defender, who cleared twice in the space of eight minutes.

Fred (81' for Eriksen) - 7/10

His pace on the break was unbelievable. He created a chance from one such situation and also drew a foul out of Craig Dawson in the other.

Alejandro Garnacho (82' for Sancho) - 8/10

A massive upgrade on the player he replaced, Garnacho bagged Manchester United's second in the 94th minute and had tested Bentley with a venomous shot minutes before.

