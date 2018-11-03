Manchester United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points & Analysis

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 943 // 03 Nov 2018, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After the winning goal!

Manchester United scrapped through a winner in the injury time as Marcus Rashford scored in the 92nd minute to restore some parity and bag three points from a difficult match for Jose Mourinho’s team. AFC Bournemouth were mightily impressive in the first half as they worked their socks off to not let United gain any momentum.

They pressed high, passed the ball with confidence and created goal-scoring chances in abundance to regularly trouble United’s backline. Eddie Howe must be fuming with the number of chances that the Cherries missed in the first 45 minutes. Perhaps, the 1-1 scoreline was flattering for the Red Devils at halftime but they developed and were miles better in the second portion of the game.

They dominated through incision and sheer ruggedness, eventually pushing Howe’s team behind. A winner was deserved, but it simply did not seem plausible until Paul Pogba dropped a shoulder, hugged the touchline and delivered a peach of a cross from his left foot which Rashford finished after an initial turmoil. The match is discussed in details below:

#5 AFC Bournemouth came up with a classy statement

Wilson netted the first goal

Ahead of the match, Bournemouth’s skipper Simon Francis was surprisingly quite critical and vocal regarding his team’s chances from this game.

He said, “The form book would say we might be favourites going into the game. I don’t think we see it as a free hit anymore, these kinds of games, because we believe we can beat them.

We will be at it from the start, pressing high and trying to win the ball back to give the fans something to get excited about.”

Francis’ team stuck true to their words as they took on United as their peers and were regularly breaching their backline and putting the David de Gea into pressure. Bournemouth were excellent in the first half hour, as they recovered possession, exchanged quick passes, passed it out wide, made overlapping runs and completely exposed their opposition’s fragile defensive awareness.

They were looking to intercept the passes and press their opponents, thus leaving them with fairly less time to build a constructed passing move. Bournemouth’s intensity on the field was so good that they ran circles around Nemanja Matic and forced Chris Smalling into making a couple of errors, which could have had endearing effects.

The sheer energy that their team induced on the field left United to play catch-up for the majority of the first half. Callum Wilson’s instinctive finish meant that Mourinho’s team went behind yet again and it was all a result of Howe’s impressive work on the training ground and a good implementation on the field against an arguably better-skilled opposition.

1 / 5 NEXT