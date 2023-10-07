Manchester United scored twice during extra time through Scott McTominay, producing a spirited comeback to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford. Mathias Jensen's first-half strike was canceled out by a brace from McTominay, earning them the all-important three points to climb up the table.

The Red Devils started strongly and controlled possession during the early minutes of the game, but their individual errors cost them once again.

It was jubilation for the hosts, while the majority of the Old Trafford crowd teetered on the edge of agitation until Scott McTominay's brilliance saved Erik Ten Hag from another humiliation.

Manchester United fell behind when Mathias Jensen pounced on a miscued clearance from Casemiro to beat the vulnerable Andre Onana in the 26th minute. The Cameroonian misjudged the ball's flight and failed to get a strong hand to keep out the Brentford midfielder's attempt.

On his Premier League debut, Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha parried away shots from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to keep the scoreline intact. On the other end, Neal Maupay's shot from outside the penalty box was tipped over the crossbar by Andre Onana in the 82nd minute.

A victory to remember for Manchester United..

The hosts continued to apply pressure for the remainder of the game and opened the scoring through substitute Scott McTominay in injury time after Antony Martial found the midfielder. Three minutes later, the midfielder netted again with a powerful header, beating Thomas Strakosha.

It might not have been the most entertaining display, but Ten Hag will be relieved to secure this victory after a shocking loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Let's now look at five key talking points from the game.

#5 Another game, another Onana mistake

Andre Onana has become a liability

Manchester United spent €55 million to secure the services of Andre Onana from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window. While his ball-playing ability cannot be questioned, the Cameroonian's poor shot-stopping and positioning have garnered attention in recent weeks.

Although the penalty box was crowded, Mathias Jansen's shot lacked enough power to beat Andre Onana from close range. The Red Devils' custodian not only misjudged the flight of the ball, but his weak fists were insufficient to prevent the Brentford midfielder's shot from finding the back of the net.

#4 Contrasting game plans

Thomas Frank nearly succeeded Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag may feel relieved to have overcome their opponents in a dramatic manner. Thomas Frank, on the other hand, must be devastated to leave with nothing after the tactically astute display by the Bees.

The visitors allowed the Red Devils to have possession but frustrated the hosts by defending as a cohesive unit until Scott McTominay scored twice in just four minutes.

Manchester United, who started the game with Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, and Mason Mount, struggled to find their footing throughout the match. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen were able to break them down by consistently playing quick passes through their midfield.

This caused significant problems with their individual brilliance. In summary, Brentford had a clear game plan, while Manchester United did not.

#3 Substitutes change the game for Ten Hag

English Premier League

Scott McTominay has always been inconsistent throughout his Manchester United career, but he deserves to be lauded for a wholehearted display on Saturday. The Scottish international, along with Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho, made an instant impact after coming on during the closing stages of the game.

The reigning Carabao Cup winners have struggled to find midfield balance despite signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in the summer transfer window. The Dutch manager must reassess the midfielders who started against Brentford to gain better control of the game after the international break.

#2 Rasmus Hojlund deserves more supply

Rasmus Hojlund is working hard high up the park

Rasmus Hojlund played his heart out in the attacking areas of the pitch to help his side when things were looking bleak for most of the game. The Danish international's strength, movement, and quick release to find his teammates unsettled Brentford's back line, at times.

Marcus Rashford's poor form and the absence of a right winger have taken a toll on the young striker, who still poses a significant threat to opponents. Although he is yet to open his account, promising signs of a top young striker are evident in the former Atalanta forward.

#1 A huge let-off for Manchester United..

Ten Hag has a lot to do in the training ground.

This victory will be sweet for Manchester United. However, in reality, they were outplayed until injury time in the second half and managed to scrape a victory against a resilient Brentford team.

It's not the first time that the Red Devils have been outplayed in their own backyard, with teams like Brighton, Galatasaray, and Crystal Palace walking away with results. They were fortunate to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, as both clubs failed to capitalize on their goal-scoring opportunities.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to instil a lot of confidence in the team by welcoming players like Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw into the squad after the international break.