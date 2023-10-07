Scott McTominay was the unlikely match-winner as Manchester United defeated Brentford 2-1 in their Premier League encounter on Saturday (October 7). The Scotsman came off the bench to score an injury-time brace after Mathias Jensen had given Brentford the lead in the first half.

The hosts, who had made a promising start to the game, only had themselves to blame when they went behind in the 26th minute. A series of United errors preceded Jensen’s slightly tame effort, which rolled into the net to give the Bees the lead.

Erik ten Hag’s men were below par at both ends of the pitch, while Brentford carried a significant threat on the counter.

United pressed hard to find a way back into the game but were met with stiff resistance from Brentford’s well-organised defence. The Red Devils finally found an equaliser in the 93rd minute, with McTominay levelling with a smart volley.

The Scotsman then popped up with a dramatic headed winner in the 97th minute, completing a remarkable late turnaround and securing the win.

On that note, here are the United player ratings from a thrilling game at Old Trafford:

Andre Onana: 4/10

Onana would have been expected to deal better with Jensen’s opener but did not let that prey on his mind. The Cameroonian made two crucial saves late on and was quite effective with the ball at his feet as well.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot got forward down the right flank well and created the most chances (4) in the game. The full-back sent in a number of probing crosses as Manchester United chased the game.

Harry Maguire: 6/10

Maguire was excellent in defence for United and claimed the assist for the late winner.

Strong in the air and tough in the tackle, Maguire was excellent on the ball as well, especially when playing out from the back. The defender popped up with the assist for McTominay’s late winner as well.

Jonny Evans: 6/10

Evans showed great calmness in defence, making intelligent passes and reading the game extremely well to make eight recoveries.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Lindelof acquitted himself well, playing out of position at left-back. The Swede was replaced in the 72nd minute as United threw on attacking players.

Casemiro: 4/10

Casemiro looked off the pace from the start and gave the ball away sloppily in the build-up to the opener. The Brazilian was replaced at half-time.

Sofyan Amrabat: 5/10

Amrabat was busy in midfield, both offensively and defensively. He kept possession ticking over well and winning the ball back effectively. The Moroccan moved back into left-back in the second half before going off in the 87th minute.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Heavily involved in United’s attacking play, Fernandes popped up on the right wing, through the middle, and even in defence towards the end. He made one key pass, gave five accurate long balls, won four ground duels and had two shots on target.

Mason Mount: 5/10

Mount offered industry and clever touches from midfield but nothing of real consequence. Having played centrally in the first half, he was shifted out to the right wing in the second before being replaced in the 63rd minute.

Marcus Rashford: 5/10

Rashford had completed the most dribbles (4) and won the most duels (6) in the game when he was replaced in the 63rd minute. Despite looking threatening on the ball, he struggled to make a real impact on proceedings.

Rasmus Hojlund: 6/10

Hojlund led the line well for United, using his strength to good effect.

Although starved of chances, Hojlund used his physicality to great effect and was a real handful for Brentford’s back three.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen: 5/10

Eriksen added a new dimension to United’s rather uninspiring midfield with his varied range of passes. The Dane sat deep and pinged the ball around, maintaining a passing accuracy of 90 percent.

Antony: 5/10

Antony stretched the Brentford defence by using the full width of the pitch and looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball.

Alejandro Garnacho: 6/10

Garnacho produced a superb cameo off the bench, creating three chances during his short time on the pitch. The Argentine used his pace and trickery well out on the left flank.

Anthony Martial: 6/10

Dropping deep to help link up the play between the midfield and the forward line, Martial gave the Brentford defence a few problems. The Frenchman was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself as a couple of decent opportunities came his way.

McTominay's changed the game with his injury-time brace.

Brought on in the 87th minute, McTominay won the game by scoring twice in injury time - one of the most memorable substitute appearances in Premier League history.

