Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Fernandes and Rashford score | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League despite playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games across competitions. Erik ten Hag and his men knew a win would take them within striking distance of cross-town rivals Manchester City, who are second in the table with 45 points. The Dutchman fielded a strong lineup.

The Eagles, on the other hand, made a decent start to the season but have struggled for form since the league resumed post-World Cup. Palace have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five games in the league, leading to their slide down the table. Manager Patrick Vieira fielded a competitive lineup for this game.

Manchester United made the perfect start to the game and were handed a boost in their efforts as they were awarded a penalty within five minutes. There was a VAR check but the decision was confirmed as Marcus Rashford was fouled. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to make it 1-0 after seven minutes.

The Red Devils continued to push Palace back into their own half as they dominated possession with 61% of the ball in the first half. They also fired shots at will, attempting 12 shots with four of them on target. However, they lacked cutting-edge in terms of finishing as they scored just the one goal, that too from a penalty.

United led Crystal Palace 1-0 at the break.

Manchester United made a positive start to the second period as they looked to increase their lead to prevent a lapse in concentration costing them the entire game. Rashford doubled his side's lead shortly after the hour-mark as he converted a pass from Luke Shaw to make it 2-0. However, things turned sour quickly for the Red Devils.

Casemiro was sent off for violent conduct following a VAR check in the 70th minute after he grabbed Will Hughes by the neck. Former Manchester United trainee Jeffrey Schlupp then handed Palace a lifeline as he nonchalantly flicked the ball into the net from a misdirected shot to make it 2-1 after 77 minutes.

Manchester United showed good resolve as they held on and protected their slender lead. On that note, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6.5/10

De Gea had a decent game and made two saves as Manchester United sealed the win.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka was active on both the offensive and defensive ends. He won three duels, making three interceptions and two tackles. He also played four accurate long balls.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane won all three of his duels and made two clearances. He also played two accurate long balls and attempted one shot that was blocked.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez had a busy game in defense. He made five clearances and two tackles. He also won five of his 10 duels and played one accurate long ball.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw had a decent game as he won three of his five duels, making two clearances and one tackle in the process. He also played one key pass, one accurate cross, and a long ball each.

Casemiro - 5.5/10

Despite playing well for three quarters of the game, Casemiro had a moment of madness which got him sent off in the second half.

Fred - 7/10

Fred played the entire 90 minutes and was solid in central areas of the pitch. He won four ground duels, playing one key pass and two long balls.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony played a decent game and was subbed off in the second half. He won five of his nine duels and attempted two shots, one of which was on target. He was also booked for an argument.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Fernandes gave his side an early lead after converting from the spot after seven minutes. He also played four key passes, two accurate crosses, and two accurate long balls. He won four of his seven duels.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

Rashford continued in his rich vein of scoring form for Manchester United as he netted yet again in today's game. He attempted seven shots, hitting the target just twice, and won four of his 11 duels.

Wout Weghorst - 6.5/10

Weghorst had a decent game but was more involved in the build-up than he was in front of goal. He had one shot on target and played three key passes.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

He came on in the second half but was also subbed off late in the game due to changing circumstances.

Marcel Sabitzer, Harry Maguire & Victor Lindelof - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

