Manchester United 2-1 Everton: 5 Players who won the game for United

Manchester United registered an important victory against Everton

Manchester United welcomed Everton to Old Trafford on the back of a disappointing loss at the hands of Juventus in midweek, in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United had a good record against Everton, winning 87 of the 197 games played between the two sides. However, this season, things were a bit different. Everton were riding high after picking up 3 wins in the last 3 games and as such, did not arrive at Old Trafford just to make up the numbers.

Mourinho made just one change to the team that secured a draw at Chelsea last weekend and lost to Juventus in midweek – he brought in Fred for Lukaku, who was relegated to the bench against his former side. This meant that Rashford started as the focal point in attack, with Mata and Martial either side of him, while Fred slotted in alongside Matic and Pogba in the midfield.

The game started well and was an intriguing affair in the first half. Manchester United eventually took the lead in the 27th minute, thanks to a Paul Pogba penalty. The first half ended 1-0.

United resumed normal service in the second half and Martial doubled their lead in the 49th minute. However, Everton got one back through Sigurdsson, but United held on for 3 precious points at home. On a night when United desperately needed a win, 5 players stood up and delivered and we look at them here.

#5 Ashley Young

Young captained United against Everton

The Englishman captained United for the third game running and did just enough in the game to ensure that neither Bernard nor Richalison could find any joy from that side. His covering was excellent as usual and Young looked every bit like the skipper on the field. He was aggressive, he was vocal and he was tireless. But it was when he ventured forward that Young showed his best side.

He was excellent as usual down the right, in fact he was so good that Mata regularly drifted inside. The Englishman was always available on the ball and held on to the touchline very well. Young tirelessly overlapped and regularly put in crosses. Whenever United had the ball, he bombarded forward, built up the numbers and put himself up as an option.

Even though United could not hold on to the clean sheet, Ashley Young impressed on the night and ensured that United were back on track in the Premier League.

