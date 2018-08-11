Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 4 key takeaways

Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.71K   //    11 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

At long last, the Premier League returned on Friday evening, when Manchester United welcomed Leicester City to Old Trafford for the inaugural fixture of the English Premier League. The wait was less tedious than usual with the World Cup stealing most of the break, but it's exciting to see weekly games back on our screens.

Onto the action on the pitch, Paul Pogba opened the scoring with a penalty kick after a rapid start by United, before the pace of the game diminished as Mourinho's side sat back, which allowed Leicester to dictate play. The game, however, found life again in the final ten minutes when Luke Shaw found himself in the Leicester box and expertly finished to claim his first senior goal.

During injury time, Jamie Vardy took advantage of a breakdown in communication between De Gea and Bailly to nod in and cause concern in the last minute for United, but the Red Devils held on to open the season with a 2-1 victory.

Here are some things we can take away from the game.

#1 A disciplined Pogba leads United

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Paul Pogba

Pogba returned to training in Manchester last Monday, following an extended break due to a successful World Cup tournament with France. After confirming his fitness to Mourinho, he was handed the captain's armband and relished the pressure that comes with. From the off, his passing range was a catalyst of United's attacks, and he also converted an early penalty.

But that wasn't the most surprising aspect of his performance. Pogba was mature throughout and showed his talent without holding the ball too long, moving it quickly and getting forward with supporting runs. The Frenchman also protected his own net impressively, particularly when Leicester swung balls into the box.

Even when not fully sharp, he showed he can be the main figure of the team and must replicate this on a weekly basis as his individual game is so influential to the way United play.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Luke Shaw Paul Pogba Claude Puel Jose Mourinho
Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
3 key Manchester United players who will line up against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: Manchester United vs Leicester City -...
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City; 3 key...
RELATED STORY
5 talking points and preview - Manchester United vs...
RELATED STORY
 Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted XI vs Leicester City 
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us