Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool FC: Rating the Red Devils following impressive win at Old Trafford | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United got off the mark in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, August 22. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half time helped the Red Devils emerge victorious at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah pulled one back for the visitors late on.

The hosts took the lead when a one-two between Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen put the young attacker in the Liverpool box. He did well to find Sancho, who showed great composure to slot the ball past Allison Becker in the 16th minute.

In the 53rd minute, Anthony Martial picked up a loose ball in the middle of the pitch and set Rashford free behind the Liverpool defense. The Englishman did well to find the back of the net despite Alisson rushing out to narrow the angles.

The Reds reduced the arrears in the 81st minute as Salah reacted first to a rebound and headed past United keeper David De Gea. Despite dominating possession after Salah's goal, Jurgen Klopp’s side could not find an equalizer.

This was the first time Manchester United had beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since March 2018.

On that note, here are the Red Devils player ratings:

David de Gea - 6.5/10

Surprisingly, the Spaniard had little to do in the first half. He made a decent save to deny Fabinho in the second 45 and generally looked much better compared to his performance against Brentford.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

The Portuguese did well to deal with the dual threat of Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson, coming out on top in most of his duels. Diogo Dalot had a good game, but was shown a yellow card for a foul on Diaz in the 45th minute. He made way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 86th minute.

Raphael Varane - 8.5/10

The Frenchman put in a superlative display despite seeing a yellow card in the 27th minute. Varane successfully kept the Liverpool attackers in check and it was probably his best performance in a Manchester United shirt.

Lisandro Martinez - 8.5/10

What a match Lisandro Martinez had! After struggling against Brentford, he bounced back with aplomb versus Liverpool. Feisty, unwavering in his challenges and barely putting a foot wrong, the summer signing put in a great shift.

Tyrell Malacia - 8/10

Defended brilliantly while also looking good going forward. Although he doesn’t have the physical build to intimidate opponents, that didn’t stop him from putting his body on the line when needed.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Almost scored from a free kick if not for Alisson pulling off a save in the first half. That said, he probably would have liked to influence the proceedings a lot more than he did. The Denmark international made way for Donny van de Beek in the 86th minute.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

He started strong, hassling and hurrying the Liverpool players. The Scot played a brilliant through ball to Bruno Fernandes that ended with Anthony Elanga hitting the post early on.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

The youngster showed that he wasn’t overawed by the occasion as he looked menacing in the first half. Hit the post and caused his markers all sorts of trouble. Substituted at halftime, with Anthony Martial replacing him.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Played a great pass to Elanga, who saw his shot hit the woodwork. The Portuguese wore the captain’s armband and led the team well, working his socks off at both ends of the pitch. Picked up a needless yellow card for diving in the 74th minute.

Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10

Showed fantastic footwork and composure to break the deadlock in the 16th minute. Manchester United will want more of the same from the England international in the upcoming matches. He was replaced by Fred in the 71st minute.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

It has been a while since this version of Marcus Rashford was seen at Old Trafford. Scored his first goal since January 22 (against West Ham) with a neat finish, ending a 17-game run without finding the back of the net. Cristiano Ronaldo replaced him in the 86th minute

Manchester United Substitutes

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

Came on at halftime, pressed with intent and led the line well. Provided the assist for Rashford’s goal in the 53rd minute.

Fred - 6/10

Replaced Sancho in the 71st minute as Manchester United needed fresh legs in the middle of the park. Did his defensive duties perfectly.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

A late substitute, who could have scored in the 90th minute, but shot well over the bar.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Came on in the dying minutes and couldn’t influence the game much.

Donny van de Beek - 4.5/10

Another late substitute who didn't make much of a difference. Gave away a needless free kick in injury time that could’ve ended up being costly for Manchester United.

