Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid:3 Talking points

Mourinho will be happy with the teams' performance against Real Madrid.

Manchester United had a disappointing preseason in the United States. United have only won two games out of five preseason games in the States. Mourinho has been under a lot of criticism after he blamed the young players of the squad after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

After a shameful loss against Liverpool, United's 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup will certainly boost the confidence of the squad going into the new season.

Despite winning only two games, United will be happy as they beat Champions League winner of last three seasons Real Madrid. Mourinho would have felt a sigh of relief after the first normal time win in the preseason. Mourinho started out with a 5-3-2 formation. McTominay partnered Fosu-Mensah and Bailly in the middle of the defence. Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian resumed their duties as left-wing back and right-wing back respectively. Mourinho opted to start with the midfielders Pereira, Herrera, and new signing Fred, who got his first start. Sanchez partnered with Mata in the attack.

Julen Lopetegui would not have expected to start his life at Real with a loss. Real Madrid began their first preseason game with a 2-1 loss against Manchester United. Real needs to fill the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus helping Real win three consecutive Champions League. Real Madrid started with strong starting XI.

Lopetegui implemented 4-2-3-1 formation. Madrid's second choice keeper of last season Casilla was deployed between the sticks. Theo Hernandez, Javi Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo and new signing Odriozala were included in the defence. Vinicius Junior who signed from Flamengo partnered with Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos in the midfield with Benzema as the lone striker.

We take look at 3 points from the game:

#1 New United recruit Fred faired well

Fred impressed in his first start in United shirt.

Fred signed for United from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £52m move. Fred only played for 20 mins against Liverpool which is quite less to reach to judgement.

The new United recruit looked more involved in the game than any other United player. He looked calm under pressure and was good with the ball. He even backtracked when needed. He was on point with the long balls as well.

Fred is known for his passing skills. His defensive contribution is quite good which will prove to be a positive since Mourinho is known for defensive play. He will play quite an important role in the squad.

Mourinho will be quite happy with Fred's performance.

