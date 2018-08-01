Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Positives for Red Devils from the game

Mourinho adapted his team to suit his needs

Jose Mourinho took the lemons that life was throwing at him constantly, gathered them up and squeezed them to the last drop to make his pre-season lemonade. The team he set out to fight Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium had a lot of questionable decisions and most of the questions lay in the defence. Just a couple of days after claiming that Bailly was not a natural leader, the Portuguese handed him the captain’s armband. Mourinho opted to lay United out in a 5-3-2, and to everyone’s shock, McTominay partnered Fosu-Mensah and Bailly in the middle of the defence. Fans were also sceptical to see Darmian resume duty as the right wing-back, while Shaw deservedly returned as the left wing-back. Mourinho opted to crowd up the midfield, starting Pereira, Herrera, and new signing Fred, who got his first start. Mata partnered Sanchez up front.

United started the game brightly and showed intent. They deservedly went ahead when Herrera sent Darmian clear down the right and the Italian dragged the ball back for Sanchez to score in the 18th minute. The second goal should have impressed even the grumpy Mourinho. Darmian sent a beautiful long ball to Mata, who broke free, held up the ball and sent it to Sanchez in the box. The Chilean had the awareness to known that Herrera was running in behind him, heading the ball back to the Spaniard, who scored with a perfect first-time finish. United seemed to have total control of the game until Benzema scored in first-half injury time, capitalizing on a raw defensive error.

Real improved their performance in the second half, but United held on for their first normal time win in the pre-season. United had 29% possession, attempting 309 passes with 79% accuracy, whereas Real attempted 743 passes with 92% accuracy. United had 6 shots compared to Real’s 16, but only 3 shots were on goal for both sides. The Red Devils were riding their luck sometimes in the second half, but in the end managed to end their pre-season on a positive note. As such, we look at five points from the game, which should give Manchester United fans abet a thin ray of hope going into the new season.

#5 New signing Fred looks good

Fred looked good in his first game for Manchester United

Fred had joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk in a 52m move and United fans all over the world were waiting in anticipation to see him in a Red shirt. His 20-minute cameo in the later stages of the Liverpool was uneventful and too short to make any judgement, so his inclusion in the first team against Real delighted fans.

Fred started as the deep-lying partner for Pereira in the midfield, and it was clear why Mourinho wanted him. The Brazilian immediately formed a solid bond with his countryman and was efficient on the ball. He looked lively all throughout and closed down the Madrid players well. He was also impressive with the long balls he played. He was calm under pressure and did not lose possession cheaply. Pereira has been an assured presence in the midfield for United all through the pre-season, but he looked even better with another ball player alongside him in the middle. Those two should be in the United team against Leicester City next Friday.

