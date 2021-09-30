Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: 5 talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day yet again | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-gasp winner to give Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils fell to a shock 2-1 defeat away to Young Boys on Matchday 1. This meant they had to win this week's game to avoid falling off the pace for qualification in Group F.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without the services of three first-choice defenders. While Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were injured, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was suspended.

In the absence of Maguire, Bruno Fernandes inherited the armband for Manchester United. However, it was Villarreal who started the game brighter.

The visitors created several chances in the opening 20 minutes, with Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer both going close. However, they were denied on each occasion by an inspired David de Gea, who brought his A-game to keep his side in the game.

Yeremi Pino almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime, but Manchester United once again had their goalkeeper to thank for going into the break level.

Villarreal got a deserved opener in the 53rd minute. The lively Danjuma easily skipped past Diogo Dalot and squared the ball into the area. Alcacer then converted from close range.

Manchester United drew level on the hour mark. Bruno Fernandes showed great awareness and ingenuity to find Alex Telles on the edge of the area with a disguised chip from a freekick.

The former Porto man scored his first goal for the club with an exquisite Van Persie-esque one-time volley that left Geronimo Rulli with no chance.

Both sides pushed for the winner in the dying stages, but it was Manchester United who drew the last blood with virtually the last kick of the game.

A cross into the area was not properly dealt with by Villarreal's defense. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard (who had an impressive cameo off the bench) combined well before the Portugal international converted from an acute angle.

The goal sparked wild scenes at Old Trafford and put Manchester United back in the race to qualify for the knockout round.

Here are five talking points from the thrilling game.

#5 Manchester United grab their pound of flesh for Europa League final defeat

Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal

When the draws for the UEFA Champions League group stage were made, Villareal's official Twitter handle sent a cheeky 'Hi again' tweet to Manchester United.

The backstory to the tweet was the final of the Europa League in May when both sides played a thrilling game in Gdansk. The game was decided on penalties.

Villarreal ultimately triumphed in the rollercoaster shootout to win their first major trophy in their 98-year history.

It was the fifth time both sides had met in continental competition. Incredibly, each of the five matches ended in a stalemate, with the previous four ending goalless.

It looked like the two sides would play out another draw at the sixth time of asking, but Manchester United had other ideas with their last-gasp winner.

It might be scant consolation for losing a European final, but victory helps the Red Devils enact a measure of revenge for their defeat in May.

#4 Diogo Dalot makes a poor case for Manchester United future

Diogo Dalot had a poor night in a Manchester United shirt

Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in 2018 but has failed to cement his place in the team.

The 22-year-old spent the first few years of his United career on the fringes, but a season-long loan spell with AC Milan last term helped him rediscover his form.

Dalot was expected to build on that to resurrect his Manchester United career, but that has not proved to be the case.

With Wan-Bissaka suspended for three matches in the UEFA Champions League, there is a window of opportunity for the Portugal international to stake a claim for his place.

However, on the evidence of his first start in the tournament, that might not be the case. Wan-Bissaka is famed for his tenacity and no-holds-barred defending, but Dalot proved to be the opposite.

Villarreal's players seem to have had specific instructions to channel all their attacks down Manchester United's right flank, and they met little opposition from Dalot.

Arnaut Danjuma and Manu Trigueros had a field day on the left and skipped past the United right-back with little challenge.

Dalot lacked pace on several occasions, and almost all of Villarreal's best chances came through his loss in concentration.

