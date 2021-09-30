Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: United player ratings as Ronaldo snatches dramatic injury-time winner | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo winner led Manchester United to a dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal in their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an extremely attacking lineup for this game. Nut his side struggled to find a way past a solid Villarreal defence. Instead, it was Unai Emery’s men who created the better chances, and would have been disappointed for not taking a half-time lead.

This was a state of affairs the visitors rectified soon after the restart. They took the lead through Paco Alcacer in the 53rd minute. The goal seemed to shock United into action. They promptly got back on level terms just seven minutes later through Alex Telles.

As the game got more stretched, opportunities started to emerge at both ends of the pitch. And with time ticking away, Villarreal were made to rue their missed chances in the first half. Deep into injury time, Ronaldo popped up with a dramatic winner to send Old Trafford into delirium.

With the win, United also exorcised some of the demons of last season’s Europa League final defeat on penalties against the Spanish outfit. On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from the thrilling game.

David de Gea: 6/10

De Gea was excellent in goal for United, keeping his side in the game with some superb saves.

He single-handedly kept his side in the game. De Gea made six excellent saves, with four crucial ones coming in the first half. He deserved to end up on the winning side.

Diogo Dalot: 3/10

It was a woeful display from United’s stand-in right-back, who was given a torrid time by Arnaut Danjuma. From poor positioning to dreadful deliveries into the box, absolutely nothing worked for Dalot on the night.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

He deputised ably for the injured Harry Maguire. Lindelof not only contributed defensively, but also brought the ball out from the back with confidence.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Like Lindelof alongside him, Varane was solid in defence and composed on the ball. The Frenchman completed 82 passes, the most of anyone on the field, doing so with 91% accuracy.

Alex Telles: 6/10

He picked an opportune moment to score his first goal for United, volleying home in fine fashion after a nervy start to the game.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Solid and efficient as always, McTominay essayed the central defensive midfield role excellently. He made nine crucial recoveries in the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba: 5/10

He seemed to struggle on his return to central midfield. Pogba regularly bombed forward, which left McTominay exposed and outnumbered.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he did not make much of an impact going forward either, and was taken off in the 75th minute.

Mason Greenwood: 5/10

Playing on the right flank, Mason Greenwood struggled to have much of an impact on proceedings against a well-drilled Villarreal defence.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Fernandes showcased inexhaustible energy and passion in his tireless display. He created four chances, and expertly set up Telles for the equaliser.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Sancho seems to be taking some time to settle into life as a United player. He delivered another uninspiring performance interspersed with some bright moments.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 6/10

Ronaldo proved to be United's matchwinner yet again.

Ronaldo proved once again that he is a man for the big stage. He marked his record-breaking Champions League appearance with an injury-time winner.

Worryingly for United, Ronaldo spent most of the preceding 90 minutes largely isolated and struggling to get involved in the action.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes

Edinson Cavani: 6/10

The Uruguayan injected pace and urgency into United’s attack after coming on in the second half, making an extremely positive impact.

Nemanja Matic: 5/10

He used his experience to shore up United’s midfield, forming an effective defensive shield in front of a slightly suspect defence.

Jesse Lingard: 5/10

Despite coming on in injury time, Lingard found himself in the right place at the right time, setting up Ronaldo for the winner.

Fred: 5/10

The Brazilian replaced his counterpart Telles at left-back for the final few minutes, and delivered the excellent cross that led to the winner.

