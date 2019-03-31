×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 3 takeaways from the match | Premier League 2018-19

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    31 Mar 2019, 11:35 IST


Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester United beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford to notch up their 15th win in 20 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday. It was also their first match since the Norwegian was given a three-year contract as the United manager. United now have 61 points from 31 matches and are at the 4th position in the league table.

Watford, on the other hand, remained at the 10th position with 43 points from 31 matches. United had 52% ball-possession was were also very clinical in their approach as the Reds scored goals in either half of the match. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the match, and Anthony Martial increased the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Watford reduced the margin in the 90th minute through a strike by Abdoulaye Docoure, but it was not enough to avoid a defeat. We would now take a look at the 3 takeaways from the match:

#1. Luke Shaw made his presence felt

Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw

Shaw has been one of the most consistent players for United this season and has already played in 35 matches for them. Shaw has made the left-back position his own and has pushed the likes of Marcus Rojo and Matteo Darmian to the sidelines in the process. Shaw was again instrumental in both the goals scored by United yesterday.

 United got their first goal through a wonderful counter-attacking move. Shaw won the ball near United’s penalty box with a solid interception, and played a delectable through ball to an advancing Rashford. Rashford got hold of the ball and made no mistake in slotting it home past the Watford goalkeeper. It was Rashford’s 13th goal of the season.

 Shaw again proved his class with yet another foray into the opposition half in the minute. He carried the ball to the final third, and helped in creating the move that led to United’s second goal. Shaw had defended dourly in United’s 0-2 loss to Arsenal earlier this month, but yesterday he showed his attacking prowess.

 The 23-year-old was quite probably the player of the match yesterday, and promises to have a long and successful career ahead with United.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Watford FC Luke Shaw Marcus Rashford
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Watford v Manchester United: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United defeat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Watford to get into the top 4
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Watford predicted lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and United, Watford injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Watford Preview: Possible Line-Ups
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs. Watford Post match reaction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us