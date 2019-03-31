Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 3 takeaways from the match | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester United beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford to notch up their 15th win in 20 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday. It was also their first match since the Norwegian was given a three-year contract as the United manager. United now have 61 points from 31 matches and are at the 4th position in the league table.

Watford, on the other hand, remained at the 10th position with 43 points from 31 matches. United had 52% ball-possession was were also very clinical in their approach as the Reds scored goals in either half of the match. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the match, and Anthony Martial increased the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Watford reduced the margin in the 90th minute through a strike by Abdoulaye Docoure, but it was not enough to avoid a defeat. We would now take a look at the 3 takeaways from the match:

#1. Luke Shaw made his presence felt

Luke Shaw

Shaw has been one of the most consistent players for United this season and has already played in 35 matches for them. Shaw has made the left-back position his own and has pushed the likes of Marcus Rojo and Matteo Darmian to the sidelines in the process. Shaw was again instrumental in both the goals scored by United yesterday.

United got their first goal through a wonderful counter-attacking move. Shaw won the ball near United’s penalty box with a solid interception, and played a delectable through ball to an advancing Rashford. Rashford got hold of the ball and made no mistake in slotting it home past the Watford goalkeeper. It was Rashford’s 13th goal of the season.

Shaw again proved his class with yet another foray into the opposition half in the minute. He carried the ball to the final third, and helped in creating the move that led to United’s second goal. Shaw had defended dourly in United’s 0-2 loss to Arsenal earlier this month, but yesterday he showed his attacking prowess.

The 23-year-old was quite probably the player of the match yesterday, and promises to have a long and successful career ahead with United.

