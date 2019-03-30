Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester United beat Watford by 2-1 at Old Trafford to storm into the top 4. It was the first win for Solskjaer as the permanent boss of Manchester United. The goals were scored by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. For Watford, the goal was scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The first half was very frantic and end to end with both teams getting opportunities. But, Manchester United took the lead through Rashford after he was found by Luke Shaw with a pinpoint pass. United then had more opportunities to get past Watford in the first half, but they were lacking the final touch.

In the second half, Watford dominated United for the most part but they just couldn't test David de Gea enough. It was United who got the second goal after Jesse Lingard, who came on for Juan Mata in the second half, ran on the overlap and found Martial, who scuffed his shot initially but found the back of the net on the follow-up.

Watford did get a consolation goal for their efforts late in the second half and it was Doucoure who finished off a brilliant passing move. In the end, United saw the game off and stormed into the top 4.

Here are the 5 players who were magnificent for Solskjaer.

#5 Phil Jones

Phil Jones blocking a shot from Abdoulaye Doucoure

Phil Jones gets a lot of stick from both the Pundits and the Manchester United fans for his recklessness at the back, but credit where its due. Jones was brilliant at the back for United today and if it wasn't for him United could have behind in the early stages of the match.

His made very important tackles and interceptions, and his passing from the back is also very underrated. The Englishman kept the likes of Will Hughes and Gerard Deulofeu quite and his center back partner was also amazing on the day.

