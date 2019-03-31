Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Marcus Rashford after the first goal.

Manchester United triumphed Watford by a margin of 2-1 at Old Trafford yesterday courtesy of goals in either half from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial respectively.

It can be argued that Watford were more dominant and creative when compared to United, but the Red Devils managed to snatch a victory through sheer equanimity at the end.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a goal in the closing stages of the match, and Watford had a chance to equalize through a Roberto Pereyra free-kick in the final minute.

However, they failed to do so and had to succumb to a defeat as the final whistle blew shortly after that. Here, we analyze the major talking points and analyze certain instrumental junctures from the match.

#5: Watford narrow in possession, Ole’s team fails to use the wings

Abdoulaye Doucoure had a good game, overall.

Watford were straightaway ambitious in possession from the kickoff and managed to cause United many troubles in the initial part of the game.

They played in a unique 4-2-2-2 formation and hence there was a sense of narrowness in their entire gameplay, where they didn’t move the ball to the wider areas and rather concentrated on breaking the midfield lines through some slick passing.

The duo of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue didn’t just shield their backline, as they were the initiation point of many attacking moves as well. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba were just not industrious enough to deal with the tenacity that Watford brought to the table.

Will Hughes too played in the inside right wing channel and made some good runs into the box, playing one-touch passes on the move and thereby causing chaos inside United’s box. The home team had set up narrowly too, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford leading the line and Juan Mata played in the hole behind the two strikers.

This way, they sort conceded the wings too, which they could have utilized to greater effect whilst dealing with Watford’s gameplay. There wasn’t much switch of play from United’s perspective either, except Nemanja Matic trying it a couple of times.

The Hornets were way too diligent, compact and efficient in possession, hence oppressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for the major portion of both halves.

