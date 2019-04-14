×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham: 3 Takeaways from the match

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    14 Apr 2019, 11:58 IST

Manchester United vs West Ham United
Manchester United vs West Ham United

Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 yesterday at Old Trafford to move into the 5th place in the Premier League table. United now have 64 points from 33 matches, whereas West Ham are leading the bottom half of the table with 42 points from 34 matches.

Paul Pogba scored both the goals for United through penalties and Felipe Anderson scored the only goal for West Ham. Yesterday’s win was a welcome relief for United, who have lost 4 of their last 6 matches. West Ham dominated ball-possession with almost 60% of it, but United did just about enough to secure a victory they needed badly.

United still trail Tottenham and Chelsea by 3 and 2 points respectively, whereas Arsenal are a point behind them with a game in hand. Thus, the race for the 3rd and 4th places seems to be no less captivating than the one for the title in Premier League this season.

We would now take a look at the 3 takeaways from yesterday’s match.

#1 United started with an asymmetrical 4-3-3, and got a dubious penalty decision in their favour

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

United started the match with an asymmetrical 4-3-3 formation with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard starting in the left and right wings respectively. Martial provided width through the left flank, and kept cutting in from the wings, but Lingard stayed in the central area more often.

 As a result, United had to depend a lot on right-back Diego Dalot’s overlaps, as Lingard hardly posed any attacking threat through the right flank. Romelu Lukaku started as the centre-forward, but kept moving to either of the flanks to provide some crosses to the opposition penalty box at times.

United started with Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Fred in the midfield, as players like Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw were rested keeping in mind next week’s match-up against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Marcus Rojo started as the left back and Phil Jones played as the centre-back alongside Chris Smalling.

However, United got a lucky decision in their favour, as Mata was fouled just outside the West Ham penalty box, but the referee pointed to the spot. Pogba converted the penalty in the 19th minute to give United a 1-0 lead.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United West Ham United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Post-Match Tactical Analysis: Manchester United vs West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview & Prediction: EPL match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat West Ham United to keep their top 4 hopes alive
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United 1-0 Arsenal: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Why Marko Arnautovic is the maverick Manchester United need
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us