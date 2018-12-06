×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal - 5 Talking Points

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    06 Dec 2018, 08:28 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal travelled to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United woefully out of form. The Gunners, meanwhile, were coming on the back of a morale-boosting win in the North London Derby. The game was packed with entertainment value and finished 2-2.

Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring with a header after David De Gea spilt his effort in the first half. Anthony Martial levelled soon after, pouncing on a loose ball in the box after a free-kick.

Marcos Rojo gave the ball away cheaply in the second half and finished the move by putting the ball into his own net to hand the visitors the lead. But Arsenal responded with a gaffe of their own, and Jesse Lingard nipped in to equalise.

Here are the major talking points from a happening clash at Old Trafford.

#5 Wing-backs proving to be effective for Emery in the new system

Kolasinac was a constant attacking threat
Kolasinac was a constant attacking threat

Unai Emery adopted a three-man defence against Bournemouth last month, and he has continued to deploy that formation since. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have played as wing-backs in the new system, and their influence has been a positive one, especially in the final third.

Kolasinac had an eventful game, as he made a huge mistake for Jesse Lingard's goal. But in the final third he was an ever-present, constantly making runs in behind Diogo Dalot. He was unlucky to not get an assist in the game, as Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan both missed golden chances from his crosses.

Bellerin was effective to a lesser extent, but considering his attacking instincts, he is sure to make an impact in the coming games. Emery has made the change to his formation despite being quite successful with the previous one.

In a four-man defence, Arsenal could not get adequate width as they lack any orthodox wingers. The wing-backs' success may convince him to keep up with this system.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Sead Kolasinac Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Jose Mourinho Unai Emery
Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can United turn their season...
RELATED STORY
3 famous Manchester United victories against Arsenal at...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Player Ratings | Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 most iconic Premier League players
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 15
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal: 3 Reasons for the draw
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Arsenal: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us