Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal - 5 Talking Points

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal travelled to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United woefully out of form. The Gunners, meanwhile, were coming on the back of a morale-boosting win in the North London Derby. The game was packed with entertainment value and finished 2-2.

Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring with a header after David De Gea spilt his effort in the first half. Anthony Martial levelled soon after, pouncing on a loose ball in the box after a free-kick.

Marcos Rojo gave the ball away cheaply in the second half and finished the move by putting the ball into his own net to hand the visitors the lead. But Arsenal responded with a gaffe of their own, and Jesse Lingard nipped in to equalise.

Here are the major talking points from a happening clash at Old Trafford.

#5 Wing-backs proving to be effective for Emery in the new system

Kolasinac was a constant attacking threat

Unai Emery adopted a three-man defence against Bournemouth last month, and he has continued to deploy that formation since. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have played as wing-backs in the new system, and their influence has been a positive one, especially in the final third.

Kolasinac had an eventful game, as he made a huge mistake for Jesse Lingard's goal. But in the final third he was an ever-present, constantly making runs in behind Diogo Dalot. He was unlucky to not get an assist in the game, as Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan both missed golden chances from his crosses.

Bellerin was effective to a lesser extent, but considering his attacking instincts, he is sure to make an impact in the coming games. Emery has made the change to his formation despite being quite successful with the previous one.

In a four-man defence, Arsenal could not get adequate width as they lack any orthodox wingers. The wing-backs' success may convince him to keep up with this system.

