Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: 5 Talking Points as Leeds squander a two-goal lead in the second half | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against traditional rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 8.

In a match between two teams seemingly heading in different directions, the Red Devils were the clear favorites prior to kick-off. Despite having Casemiro sent-off in their victory against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag and his men were determined to continue their push towards the top of the table.

Leeds, on the other hand, were hoping to have a 'new manager bounce', albeit under interim coach Michael Skubala. They decided to relieve Jesse Marsch of his duties earlier this week in a decision that shocked the Premier League. However, with a young and vibrant set of players, The Peacocks will look to extend their stay in the top flight.

Manchester United saw themselves chasing the game inside the first minute as Wilfried Gnonto found space to fire a shot from distance which hit the back of the net. Leeds were dealt two blows shortly afterwards as Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra were forced off with injuries. Goalscorer Gnonto, too, went down later in the period but was quick to get back on his feet.

United enjoyed most of the possession as they kept the ball for 69% of the time. They created several chances but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, with just three of their 11 attempts hitting the target. Marcel Sabitzer had the best chance for the Red Devils but saw his shot acrobatically saved by Leeds custodian Illan Meslier.

Leeds United carried a slender one-goal advantage over Manchester United into half-time.

Leeds United made a lovely start to the second half as well and were handed a bit of luck as they doubled their lead. Raphael Varane directed the ball into his own net from an awkward angle near the touchline. With a mountain to climb in terms of the scoreline, Manchester United made two changes near the hour-mark.

Diogo Dalot played a looping cross into the box which allowed Marcus Rashford to leap and head into the back of the net to cut the deficit. Substitute Jadon Sancho then leveled the game with 20 minutes to play as he struck his shot straight at the 'keeper, who failed to react in time as the ball crept in. Rashford found himself with a clear run at goal but was hacked down as Junior Firpo was cautioned.

Neither side managed to grab a winner as Manchester United and Leeds shared the spoils. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5. Wilfried Gnonto shocked the Old Trafford faithful

Gnonto has recently been given several chances to play, appearing in the squad for nine straight gameweeks for Leeds. Prior to tonight, he had scored and assisted one goal apiece. However, he provided his side with an ideal start to the game with a well-taken goal.

Bruno Fernandes lost the ball near the touchline, allowing several white shirts to swarm forward. Gnonto played a quick one-two with Patrick Bamford before unleashing a low strike into the bottom-left corner to beat David De Gea.

#4. Manchester United were wasteful in the first half

Despite conceding in the first minute, Manchester United showed composure to keep the ball for extended spells. This allowed them to find spaces in behind the Leeds defense and create goalscoring chances. However, they attempted 11 shots and hit the target just three times. Sabitzer's long-range effort was their only decent chance as they failed to break through the visitors' defense.

The Red Devils were also clumsy with the second ball as they gave possession away in key areas around their 18-yard box, allowing Leeds to sustain pressure.

#3. Erik ten Hag made smart and timely changes

Ten Hag turned to his bench shortly after falling two goals behind as he made two changes just before the hour-mark. Both Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst failed to get into the game. The former lost the ball several times while the latter did not see enough of it to make an impact.

Jadon Sancho and debutant Facundo Pellistri came on for Manchester United and made an instant impact. Pellistri was not afraid to run at defenders, while Sancho scored the equalizer for United in the 70th minute.

#2. Leeds were lucky not to lose late in the game

Sancho's goal breathed new life into Old Trafford as the home fans began singing in a deafening chorus to rally their team to a win. They cheered every duel won and urged their team to play forward passes instead of sideways. Rashford won the ball in midfield and took a neat touch to beat the first man, but was brought down intentionally by Junior Firpo, who was instantly booked.

Had Firpo not used his presence of mind, Rashford would have been through on goal. With the form he is currently in, that would have ended only one way.

#1. Marcus Rashford is in red hot form

Rashford has by far been Manchester United's main man up front this season, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club. Prior to this game, he had racked up 19 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across competitions for United. He scored a timely header to give his side the momentum to score another shortly after.

With his goal tonight, Rashford became the first player since Wayne Rooney (2012) to score in six consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford.

