Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Rashford and Sancho secure a point | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United came from two goals down to secure a point as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 8.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of four wins in their last five games across competitions. Their last game was a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in which Casemiro was shown a straight red for violent conduct. Erik ten Hag handed Marcel Sabitzer his full debut as he fielded a strong lineup.

Leeds, on the other hand, have endured quite a challenging week as former manager Jesse Marsch was relieved of his duties. Michael Skubala stepped in as the interim coach while The Peacocks' hierarchy search for a replacement. With two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings, they were hoping to put in a good performance.

Leeds made a blistering start to the game as Wilfried Gnonto drove forward with the ball and fired a driven shot into the bottom-left corner inside the first minute. Despite the early setback, Manchester United showed good composure as they built momentum and dominated possession. They kept the ball for 69% of the time in the first period and attempted 11 shots, with three on target.

Marcel Sabitzer had one of the best chances as he used nimble footwork to beat his marker before firing a shot destined for goal. However, Illan Meslier did well to deny him with an outstretched hand. Despite the lead, Leeds faced two setbacks in terms of personnel as Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk were forced off due to injuries.

Leeds United led Manchester United 1-0 at the break.

Manchester United were dealt a blow just after play resumed as Raphael Varane directed the ball into his own net from an acute angle from a cross. Ten Hag then turned to his bench as he looked to change the momentum of the game. Marcus Rashford showed great composure in the box and leaped the highest to head in and cut the lead short to one after 62 minutes.

Jadon Sancho then enjoyed a bit of luck as Meslier was blind-sighted by his center backs and failed to react in time to keep United's equalizer out. Rashford then had another good chance to score but was brought down by Junior Firpo, who was booked for a professional foul. Despite an end-to-end finish, neither side was able to grab the winner. Manchester United and Leeds shared the points after a 2-2 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6/10

De Gea made just one save and allowed Leeds' second goal to be scored very easily as he left his near post open.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot had a great game on the right flank as he provided an assist for Rashford's goal that made it 2-1. He won all eight of his duels, played one key pass, one cross, and two accurate long balls.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Varane had a decent game but was unlucky to concede an own goal as he directed the ball straight into his own net from a low cross. He also had an opportunity to score at the other end but saw his shot saved by his fellow countryman.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez had a decent game in defense but also got away with one as he stuck out a boot at Patrick Bamford in a come-together in the first period. He won four of his six duels and played four accurate long balls.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had a decent game as he won five of his eight duels and made two tackles. He also played one key pass and two accurate crosses, but was dispossessed a whopping 25 times.

Fred - 7/10

The Brazilian had a decent game in Manchester United's midfield. He won eight of his 16 duels, played one key pass and two accurate long balls. He attempted four shots but hit the target just once.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7.5/10

Sabitzer played well in his first start for Manchester United. He played three key passes, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball. He also attempted three shots, hitting the target once from long-range.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5.5/10

Garnacho struggled to get into the game and lost the ball on several occasions as he was outmuscled in duels. He won just eight of his 19 duels and gave the ball away 18 times.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes had a decent game in midfield as he looked to create chances for his teammates. He played three key passes, three crosses and two accurate long balls. He also attempted four shots but failed to hit the target.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

Rashford continued in his rich vein of scoring form as he nodded in to make it 2-1 after 62 minutes. He also played three key passes and won five duels.

Wout Weghorst - 6/10

Weghorst played for just under an hour and was subbed off as he struggled to make an impact. He won two of his four duels and played one key pass.

Substitutes

Facundo Pellistri - 6.5/10

The youngster came on for his Premier League debut for Manchester United and had a decent outing.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho came on and scored the all-important equalizing goal for his side in the 70th minute.

Tyrell Malacia & Victor Lindelof - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

