Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Fernandes and Mainoo score stunning goals | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United secured a late 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a stuttering run of form. With two defeats, two wins and one draw in their last five across competitions, they were looking for some consistency. Their last game was a last-ditch 4-3 defeat against Chelsea away from home.

Erik ten Hag made two changes to that lineup for this game. Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala came into the XI in place of Antony and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United made a slow start to the game and struggled to find a foothold in the first period. They were pushed back into their own half by Liverpool, who created multiple chances and attempted four shots on target in the first half. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Reds following an assist from Darwin Nunez.

However, the Red Devils had no response to this as they were outplayed in the first half. Despite having a respectable 42% of the ball, ten Hag's men failed to make an impact in the final third as they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the perfect start to the second half. He latched onto a loose pass by Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, before leathering a first-time shot into the net from nearly the halfway line. Things got even better for the hosts just 17 minutes later. Aaron Wan-Bissaka played Mainoo through on goal as the teenager scored a lovely goal to make it 2-1.

With the entire home crowd behind them, it seemed like Manchester United would secure an unexpected win. However, it wasn't meant to be as Wan-Bissaka conceded a penalty for a foul on Harvey Elliott. Mohamed Salah stepped up and scored to secure a point for Liverpool late in the game after a 2-2 draw.

With that said, let's take a look at the Reds Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

Onana made six good saves throughout the contest to keep Manchester United in contention to take something away. He was also booked for time-wasting in the second half.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot had a solid game in defence as he won seven duels, making four tackles, two clearances and one interception. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass, two long balls and one cross.

Willy Kambwala - 6.5/10

Kambwala had a decent game as he won three duels, making three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He also played two long balls and was booked for a foul.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire played well in defence as he won nine duels, making eight clearances, four tackles and one interception. He also played three long balls.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Wan-Bissaka had a mixed outing as he provided an assist for Manchester United's go-ahead goal. However, he also conceded a penalty which allowed Liverpool to make a comeback.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro played well in midfield and won five duels, making six clearances, four tackles and two blocks. He also played one key pass.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10

Mainoo scored a delightful goal to put his team 2-1 up in the second half. He also won eight duels and completed two dribbles past players.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Garnacho had a decent outing for United as he won two duels and attempted three shots, with one of those on target.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes had a great game and scored one of the best goals of the season so far. He passed the ball with 77% accuracy, including one key pass and four long balls. He also won six duels.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford had a rather quiet outing as he failed to attempt a single shot. He won five duels and played two long balls, though.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Hojlund, too, had a rather quiet outing and was unable to make an impact.

Substitutes

Antony - 6.5/10

Having started and scored in the last game, Antony came off the bench in this one for an average performance.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6/10

Amrabat replaced Garnacho in the second half but looked out of place.

Mason Mount - N/A

Mount came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

