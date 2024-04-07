Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Mo Salah's late penalty rescues a point in exciting clash | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool came from behind to secure a late 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a decent run of form. They won three, lost one and drew one of their last five games across competitions. They defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, before defeating Sheffield United 3-1 in their last game, both at home.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to the lineup that started the last game. Andrew Robertson and Wataru Endo were included in place of Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool made a dominant start to the game and looked to control the tempo by keeping the ball for extended spells. Not only did they build momentum of their own, but they prevented Manchester United from finding any as they struggled to enter the Reds' final third. Luis Diaz put Klopp's men ahead after 23 minutes following an acrobatic finish after Darwin Nunez's header from a corner.

Liverpool managed three more shots on target in the first period where they attempted 15 total shots. Manchester United, on the other hand, failed to register an attempt altogether. The visitors carried a slender 1-0 lead into half-time.

Manchester United were gifted the perfect start to the second half as an error from Liverpool gave them a goal. Jarell Quansah's misplaced pass fell straight to the Portuguese midfielder. He saw Caiomhin Kelleher off his line and scored with a belter of a shot from almost near the center circle.

Things took an even better turn for the hosts as Kobbie Mainoo scored a sensational goal to put them ahead after 67 minutes. He received the ball from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and made space with a neat turn, before curling one into the far post to send Old Trafford into raptures.

There was late drama, however, as Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliott in the box and a penalty was awarded to Liverpool. Mohamed Salah stepped up and made no mistake to level the game in the 84th minute.

Neither side was able to alter the scoreline further as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. On that note, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caiomhin Kelleher - 6.5/10

Kelleher had a decent outing as he made three saves throughout the game. He also played three long balls.

Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Bradley had a decent game on the right flank as he won five duels, making three tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and was booked for a foul early in the game.

Jarell Quansah - 6/10

He made a costly error early in the second half which gifted Manchester United a way back into the game. Apart from that, he won four duels and played four long balls.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

The Liverpool captain put in a decent performance as he won two duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

Robertson was the Reds' best defender on the night, mainly due to his willingness to drive forward and support their attacks. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including five key passes and four crosses. The Scotsman also won three duels.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

The Hungarian had a good game in midfield for the Reds.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Endo looked slightly off-color on the field today as he put in an average performance.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won eight duels, making four tackles and one clearance.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah had a decent game and scored a late leveller for Liverpool from the penalty spot. He also played three key passes and won one duel.

Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10

Nunez was proactive for his team and put in a spirited performance. He attempted five shots but none of those were on target. However, he did come agonizingly close on a couple of occasions. Nunez also played two key passes and won four duels.

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

Diaz scored a good goal to keep Liverpool in the game early in the second half. He also won eight duels and completed six dribbles.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez replaced Bradley and played well, winning two duels, making one clearance and one tackle.

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Jones replaced Szoboszlai in the second period and had a decent outing.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

The Dutchman replaced Nunez but was unable to make an impact.

Harvey Elliott - 7.5/10

Elliott put in a brilliant cameo as he won the late penalty which Salah converted. He also played three long balls and one cross.

