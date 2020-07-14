Manchester United 2-2 Southampton - 5 Talking points as Red Devils slip-up in top-four race | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United were held to a disappointing draw at Old Trafford by Southampton

Here are the major talking points from the Premier League clash

Obafemi salvaged a late point for Southampton

Manchester United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday, as the Red Devils failed to capitalize on defeats suffered by Chelsea and Leicester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men seemed to be in perfect shape to come away with three points, but a spirited display from the visitors ensured the points were shared at Old Trafford in a 2-2 draw.

Southampton took an early lead through Stuart Armstrong in the 12th minute, but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored within the space of just three minutes to put Manchester United ahead by the 23rd minute. After chasing the game for the majority of the time, the Saints were duly rewarded in the 96th minute, when substitute Michael Obafemi salvaged a late point from a corner.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 Saints' heavy metal football rocked Manchester United early on

Armstrong (R) netted his second goal since the restart

Southampton were quick to get off their blocks against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and they were determined and hungry to come away with something from the get-go. The visitors stayed true to Ralph Hasenhuttl's high-press strategy, as they chased down the ball with terrier-like persistence, whenever they lost it.

There were as many as five players lurking around the Manchester United penalty area in the opening exchanges to disrupt the hosts' plans to play out from the back. Eventually, the Saints made their breakthrough in the 12th minute, when Paul Pogba was robbed by Danny Ings, who played Nathan Redmond through for the Englishman to find Stuart Armstrong with a cross.

The midfielder took a touch to bring the ball down and quickly found the back of the net to give the visitors an early lead. A goal derived from their sheer determination on display.

