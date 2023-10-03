A dramatic second-half turnaround saw Galatasaray defeat 10-man Manchester United 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday (October 3). Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Mauro Icardi scored for the visitors, with Rasmus Hojlund bagging a brace for the hosts.

The home side dominated the opening exchanges and took a deserved lead when Hojlund headed home from close range in the 17th minute. However, the visitors regained parity in the 23rd minute against the run of play, with Zaha’s scuffed shot looping over Andre Onana into the net.

United were comfortably the better side in the first half, but the teams remained level at half-time.

Erik ten Hag’s men attacked the second half with similar intent, creating several promising chances before Hojlund scored his second in the 67th minute. They were pegged back only four minutes later, with Akturkoglu scoring for the visitors.

The Turkish side had a glorious opportunity to take the lead soon after Casemiro gave away a penalty, receiving his second booking in the process. Although Icardi sent the resulting spot-kick wide, he made amends by scoring a few minutes later to give his side a shock lead.

Despite the best efforts of 10-man United, Galatasaray held on to claim a famous victory, leaving the Red Devils at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from the game.

Andre Onana: 2/10

Andre Onana had a night to forget in the Manchester United goal.

A careless moment from Onana late in the second half proved to be the turning point in the game. His weak pass led to Casemiro getting sent off, and the Cameroonian might also have gone to the ground too early for Icardi’s winner.

Diogo Dalot: 4/10

Although he got forward well, Dalot had his hands full with Zaha and was culpable for the first Galatasaray goal. The Portuguese full-back was booked in the first half for a late tackle on the former United winger.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Varane had looked extremely comfortable at the back for United until the drama at the end. The Frenchman made nine recoveries and dealt well with the opposition attackers for most of the game.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

In addition to making four clearances and four recoveries, Lindelof was excellent in possession, bringing the ball out from the back with confidence.

Sofyan Amrabat: 5/10

The tireless Amrabat covered a lot of ground from left-back, charging up and down the wing and even slotting into midfield on occasion. He was taken off in the 89th minute as United chased the game with 10 men.

Casemiro: 4/10

Casemiro was sent off for two bookable offences

Casemiro had been having an excellent game in midfield for United before being sent off. The Brazilian made 12 recoveries during his time on the pitch, popping up in attack on occasion as well.

He conceded a penalty late on as he was forced to make an ill-judged tackle in the box. Having been booked in the first half, he was sent off as a result.

Mason Mount: 6/10

Mount showcased excellent industry and creativity during his time on the pitch and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. The Englishman was taken off in the aftermath of the red card.

Bruno Fernandes: 5/10

Bruno started on the right wing and was heavily involved in United’s attacking play but was not able to create anything of note.

Hannibal Mejbri: 5/10

Mejbri was lively in the first half and put himself about without making a significant contribution. He was replaced by Eriksen at half-time.

Marcus Rashford: 5/10

Despite claiming the assist for the opener, Rashford had a disappointing outing on the left wing. Erratic decision-making in crucial moments saw him pass up a couple of promising opportunities. He was replaced in the 69th minute by Garnacho.

Rasmus Hojlund: 9/10

Hojlund was superb for United, scoring two goals and leading the line with aplomb.

Hojlund was superb as United’s frontman, bagging two well-deserved goals and using his pace and physicality to great effect. He looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball, and only the offside flag prevented him from registering a hat-trick.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen: 7/10

Brought on at half-time, Eriksen instilled calmness and composure in the United midfield. His distribution was excellent, and he created three chances, more than anyone else in the game.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5/10

Garnacho had a few bright moments but was unable to affect the game much. The young winger did not get on the ball much after United went down to 10 men.

Antony: N.A.

For the final few minutes, Antony did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.

Anthony Martial: N.A.

Martial came on in the 89th minute as United searched desperately for an equaliser. He was unable to influence proceedings much during his time on the pitch.