Manchester United and 2 other Premier League clubs have spoken to midfielder who can leave for £10m this month: Reports

Reports have suggested that Manchester United could sign a midfielder in the January transfer window if the right profile becomes available. According to Craig Hope via United Report, United could sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara this month for £10m. However, United do have competition from Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, one of the biggest weaknesses that Manchester United have is the lack of a defensive midfielder. Many experts and fans hoped that United would sign a midfielder last summer to solve the issue, but that didn't happen. As a result, the Red Devils are forced to play Nemanja Matic in that position who is already past his prime.

Six months into the season, the problem in midfield is still out there for the Red Devils. With the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager of the team in November, there has been slow and steady progress.

However, Rangnick is well aware that the club needs to sign a defensive midfielder as soon as possible. They need someone who can prevent them from being bullied in the middle of the park.

During the start of the January transfer window, many names were linked with a move to United like Amadou Haidara. But there has been no movement from the Red Devils to sign a midfielder yet.

Now, according to Craig Hope, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United have all spoken to the agent of French midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Kamara's current contract with his club, Olympique de Marseille, ends in six months. OM are tempted to sell the player as this window will be the only chance where they can find a transfer fee for Kamara.

Therefore, Marseille are reportedly willing to let go of him if any interested clubs can come in and pay £10m as transfer fee. As a result, the coming weeks are going to be crucial for Kamara and the clubs interested in him. They could choose to either pay the transfer fee and get him right now or sign him as a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

Will Manchester United sign Boubacar Kamara in this month?

We are just days away from the winter transfer window's closure and there has been a lot of activity happening in the football world. One such activity will be from Manchester United, who are looking to sign a midfielder to fill the role of a defensive midfielder in the squad. The recent reports linking Boubacar Kamara with United has given great hope to the supporters of the club.

However, a signing looks only possible if any of the players in the current squad decide to leave the club. Right now there are a lot of United players linked with a move away from Old Trafford. However, there have been no advanced talks for any players yet.

Reports suggest that a move for Jeese Lingard to Newcastle United is on the cards. If that happens, then United could go all out to sign Kamara from OM this month.

