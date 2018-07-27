Manchester United: 5 Reasons Why Jose Mourinho Won’t Last The Season

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Is there a more opinion-splitting manager in world football than Jose Mourinho? Some see him as a tactical genius, others as an uninspired dullard, others as a loveable rogue, and others as nothing more than a joke figure. Regardless of your thoughts on the Portuguese manager, there’s certainly no questioning the vast array of trophies he’s won throughout his storied managerial career.

The question we’re exploring here, though, is whether Mourinho’s time as Manchester United manager could be drawing to a close. Sure, finishing second in the Premier League to Pep Guardiola’s stunning Manchester City side last season is nothing to be ashamed of, and he has brought the FA Cup and Europa League to Old Trafford during his time there, but there are plenty of signals that suggest Mourinho’s days with the Red Devils are numbered.

Throughout his career, Mourinho has often displayed certain traits and signs that he could well be moving on to pastures new – whether that’s him being fired or resigning – and several of those signs have ominously begun to show themselves as United get set to start the 2018/19 Premier League season.

With that in mind, then, here are five indicators that highlight why Mourinho won’t be in charge of Manchester United by the time the season comes to a close.

#5 He’s No Longer The Master Of Mind Games

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Make no mistake about it, Jose Mourinho has always been a master of mind games. But maybe the Portuguese is losing his magic touch, these days.

While his days at Chelsea saw him regularly goad the likes of London rival Arsene Wenger and then-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, not to mention the vitriol his Real Madrid days saw him spit in the direction of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, the past few seasons have seen Mourinho’s clinical execution of fellow managers fall on deaf ears.

Sure, the former Porto boss may have managed to infuriate Antonio Conte last season, but even that came back to bite Mourinho on the backside when Conte’s Chelsea beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. And then there are his comments, in general, these days; all designed to give the Red Devils an edge over their rivals, yet more often than not making Mourinho look like a fool when his words backfire.

Right now, it looks as if the days of Jose Mourinho’s cleverly constructed words giving him an advantage over his opponents are over – which can’t bode well for United’s chances of success this season, which in turn can’t bode well for Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford.

