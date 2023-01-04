Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth: United player ratings as in-form Red Devils overcome Bournemouth with ease | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Casemiro gave Erik ten Hag’s men a first-half lead before goals from Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford sealed the victory.

The game got off to a lukewarm start, with neither side taking the initiative. The hosts, who dominated possession, took the lead in the 23rd minute via Casemiro, who expertly guided a Christian Eriksen free-kick home. The Brazilian’s effort was the only shot on target from either team in the first half as United carried their narrow advantage into the break.

The second half began in much more energetic fashion, with Shaw doubling United’s lead just four minutes after the restart. Bournemouth created a few opportunities after conceding the second but were unable to really threaten the hosts, who added a third through Rashford late on.

Premier League @premierleague



A comfortable victory for Man Utd at a rainy Old Trafford, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford



#MUNBOU FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-0 BournemouthA comfortable victory for Man Utd at a rainy Old Trafford, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth A comfortable victory for Man Utd at a rainy Old Trafford, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford #MUNBOU https://t.co/EajQqvoZYg

The win saw fourth-placed United establish a five-point cushion over Tottenham Hotspur and draw level on points with Newcastle United in third. The Cherries, however, are hovering uncomfortably at the wrong end of the table, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Here are the Red Devils' player ratings from the game.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7/10

De Gea earned his clean sheet with an assured display in goal for United

The Spaniard claimed a well-deserved clean sheet, making four excellent saves as he looked extremely assured in goal for United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

The Englishman turned in another solid performance at right-back, contributing both offensively and defensively. He was replaced by Diogo Dalot in the 69th minute.

Victor Lindelof: 6/10

The Swede looked extremely composed in possession, bringing the ball out from the back with confidence. He was replaced by Lisandro Martinez for the final few minutes of the game.

Harry Maguire: 6/10

Maguire made a confident return to the starting lineup and looked solid in defense. The United skipper used his physicality to good effect to help his side maintain their clean sheet.

Luke Shaw: 9/10

Shaw (R) was Manchester United's stand-out performer on the night

In addition to being extremely reliable in defense, Shaw shone offensively as well in this game. The left-back started and finished a sweeping move for the second goal before playing a key part in the third as well. He completed the most passes (83) in the match.

Casemiro: 8/10

While Casemiro dominated the midfield with his excellent awareness and tenacity, he also got on the scoresheet in this game. The Brazilian was excellent at both ends of the pitch and was one of his side’s best performers.

Christian Eriksen: 7/10

Eriksen provided his usual calmness and composure in the United midfield, keeping the ball moving quickly and accurately. His excellent free-kick set up Casemiro for the opener, and the Dane was replaced in the 68th minute.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Fernandes started the game slightly out of position in a wide role and looked frustrated as he struggled to get involved. Having moved back infield in the second half, he became more influential and set Rashford up for United’s third.

Donny van de Beek: 5/10

An unfortunate end to a rare start for Van de Beek, who was forced off through injury towards the end of the first half. The Dutchman took up some intelligent positions across the pitch but struggled to really get involved in United’s attacking play.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Rashford continued his fine run of goal-scoring form in this game

Rashford continued his excellent run of goal-scoring form by capping off an eye-catching display with a late goal. He looked threatening every time he got on the ball, especially in the second half, when the game got stretched.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Marcus Rashford has scored in four consecutive appearances in all competitions for the first time in his Manchester United career. Assured. 4 - Marcus Rashford has scored in four consecutive appearances in all competitions for the first time in his Manchester United career. Assured. https://t.co/TWRFVUsjNk

Anthony Martial: 5/10

Leading the line for United, Martial was involved in some good link-up play with his fellow attackers. However, the Frenchman could not make the most of the chances that came his way and was replaced in the 69th minute.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho: 7/10

Garnacho carried the ball with confidence and troubled the Bournemouth defense throughout his time on the pitch. He set up Shaw for United’s second and came close to getting on the scoresheet himself.

Fred: 6.5/10

Fred came on to add energy and experience to the midfield in the second half, both of which he supplied in abundance. The Brazilian completed all of his passes and provided two key passes in the 20-odd minutes he spent on the pitch.

Anthony Elanga: 5/10

Once again replacing Martial, Elanga seems to gradually be coming to terms with his new role playing through the middle for United. The pacy youngster got into some good positions during his time on the pitch.

Diogo Dalot: 6/10

Dalot made his return from injury and put in an excellent cameo at right-back, getting forward regularly to test the opposition defense.

Lisandro Martinez: N.A.

Making his first United appearance since his nation’s World Cup win, Martinez came on just to shore up the defense for the final couple of minutes.

Poll : 0 votes