Manchester United 3-0 Leeds United - 3 talking points

Having defeated Australian side Perth Glory 2-0 over the weekend, Manchester United traded tackles with Championship club Leeds United in Perth.

The fixture rounded up the Australian leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour, as Ole Gunner Solskjaer continues to fine-tune his squad in preparation for next season.

In what was almost a routine match against a significantly under-strength Leeds United side, Manchester United posted a 4-0 victory with goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial completing the rout.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Solskjaer prioritizing technique over physique in attack

Mason Greenwood could play a starring role this season

Just a day before the clash with Leeds United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a key indicator of how his team would lineup this season, stating:

'The way we hope we are going to play, it doesn't have to be a six-foot-four-inch striker.'

This was seen as a direct aspersion on Romelu Lukaku and the fact that he was not in the lineup for the fixture laid further credence to this claim although a knock was given as the official reason for his absence, there are indications that it could be the start of his exit from Old Trafford.

On the evidence of Manchester United's play, the Belgian would not be missed, as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford thrived, with each scoring a goal.

Both men are far from being big bulky center-forwards who can act as target men, rather possessing a dynamism in the box and excellent technique which means they are more adept with the ball at their feet.

For most matches last season, Solskjaer operated with Rashford as his center-forward and this is a role the English international thrived in early on although he faded off towards the end of the season.

It is widely believed that Inter Milan would be the next destination for Romelu Lukaku, but regardless, he would likely not have featured in Solskjaer's plan even if he stays on

