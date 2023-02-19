Manchester United 3-0 Leicester: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Marcus Rashford scores a brace in a dominant win | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a fairly straightforward 3-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, February 19.

United entered this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six games across competitions. They secured a 2-0 victory over traditional rivals Leeds United in the league, before playing out an enthralling 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32 first leg.

With Marcus Rashford in red-hot form, manager Erik ten Hag has little to worry about while naming his attackers. He did, however, rotate his backline and midfield as Victor Lindelof was handed a start.

Both Manchester United and Leicester made positive starts to the game as they looked to commit their men forward and grab an early lead. Despite being slightly ahead in possession stats, the hosts conceded a greater number of shots on goal. The Foxes attempted 11 shots, hitting the target twice, which prompted David De Gea to make two stunning saves.

United, on the other hand, attempted eight shots and hit the target just once. That one shot was none other than a goal by star-man Marcus Rashford, who has now scored in seven consecutive games at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes provided as assist for the goal.

Despite falling behind, Leicester showed good spirit as they continued creating chances but could not find a way past De Gea. Manchester United carried a narrow one-goal advantage into the interval.

Manchester United made a strong start to the second period as they were buoyed by their strong showing in the first half. Erik ten Hag made one alteration as he took Alejandro Garnacho off and introduced Jadon Sancho to the proceedings. The hosts then added their second goal of the game as Fred released Rashford down the wing before he went on to score.

Bruno Fernandes then got in on the act as he provided an assist for Sancho to get on the scoresheet as Manchester United led 3-0 just after the hour-mark. Both ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers made multiple changes as they looked to rotate their squads considering their respective schedules.

The Red Devils walked away with a well-deserved 3-0 win and now find themselves just three points adrift of Manchester City, and five behind league-leaders Arsenal. On that note, let's take a look at how they fared in this game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7.5/10

De Gea put in a trademark performance between the sticks and made two fabulous saves in the first half to deny Leicester the lead while the scores were still 0-0. He made three saves overall and passed the ball with 74% accuracy.

With this result, the Spaniard also equalled the legendary Peter Schmeichel's record of 180 clean sheets.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot had an eventful game as he won seven of his nine duels, making two clearances, two tackles, and one block. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

Victor Lindelof - 7.5/10

Lindelof was a defensive stalwart for Manchester United as he won eight of his 11 duels, making eight clearances, four interceptions, and three tackles in the process. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including three long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 7.5/10

Much like the rest of the defense, Martinez too had a strong showing. He won seven of his nine duels, making three blocks and three tackles. He also played one key pass and five accurate long balls.

Luke Shaw - 7.5/10

Shaw put in a solid performance on the left flank. He won seven of his 10 duels, making three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles. He also played one key pass and two crosses.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7/10

Sabitzer put in a good performance but was extremely lucky not to see red after a reckless challenge on Wout Faes.

Fred - 7.5/10

Fred played really well in midfield and also provided an assist for Manchester United's second goal. He played four key passes, two long balls and one cross. He also completed one dribble and won three of his five duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 9.5/10

Fernandes was a maestro with the ball at his feet as he pulled the strings for Manchester United from midfield. He played nine key passes, five crosses and two long balls. Fernandes also completed four dribbles and won eight of his 11 duels. He provided two assists, helping his team win comfortably.

Wout Weghorst - 7/10

Weghorst put in a decent performance but missed multiple chances to score, especially late in the second half. He attempted six shots, hitting the target just once. He won 11 of his 20 duels and also played one key pass.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho struggled to get into the game and was subbed off at half-time after an underwhelming performance.

Marcus Rashford - 8.5/10

Rashford scored a lovely goal as he continued in his rich vein of scoring form for Manchester United. He also won four of his seven duels and completed two dribbles.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho replaced Garnacho at half-time and played well for Manchester United. He scored his team's third goal and also played one key pass.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

McTominay came on shortly before the hour-mark as he replaced Fred and put in a decent performance.

Anthony Elanga - 6.5/10

Elanga replaced Rashford in the second half and played well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Wan-Bissaka came on for Shaw in the second period and put in a decent shift.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6.5/10

Mainoo came on in the 80th minute and put in a good cameo.

