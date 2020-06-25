Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United: 5 Hits and flops from the game as Martial treble seals three points for hosts | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable outing against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Blades were no match for the Red Devils on the evening as Anthony Martial ran riot against Chris Wilder's men.

Manchester United blow Sheffield United away upon their return to Old Trafford

Manchester United returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 win against Sheffield United. It was the first time they played at Old Trafford since before the lockdown, and the first match with both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting in midfield.

The much-anticipated link-up between two of United’s most prominent stars did not disappoint in the slightest. The Frenchman and the Portuguese ensured that the play was ticking and that United had control of the game.

The statistics at full-time reflect this control and dominance that United played with — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had a whopping 68% of the ball and played 765 passes, over double the number that the away side registered (355).

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together for Manchester United for the first time 💥 pic.twitter.com/6gqWEgidkO — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2020

Pogba played a bit more of a reserved role in midfield allowing Bruno to roam further up the pitch. It wasn’t the toughest outing that United have had in the Premier League this season, but that in itself is a testament to their quality on the evening.

Their return to Old Trafford was also marked by star striker Anthony Martial’s phenomenal hat-trick, which was United’s first since Robin van Persie under Sir Alex Ferguson.

It was a comfortable outing for the Red Devils, and a number of their star players worked in tandem to carefully pick apart a well-drilled away defence. Here, we take a look at some of the players that stood out and a few that failed to turn up for the occasion.

1. Hit: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno was once again the creative hub for United

Perhaps one of the least surprising names on this list, Bruno Fernandes continued his surreal start to life as a Manchester United player. The Portuguese maestro didn’t have to switch to his highest gear, much like most of his teammates, to oversee proceedings at Old Trafford. He is now 11 games unbeaten since his debut for the club.

Bruno was instrumental in the build-up to the second and third goals. For the second, he attracted the Sheffield backline to a side before passing to Pogba, who then found Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman created a yard of space with a shimmy and fizzed in a ball for Martial to convert.

For the third goal, a beautifully constructed team effort, Bruno played a first-time flick to nudge a Pogba ball to Martial. The Frenchman then combined with Marcus Rashford to seal the hat-trick.

Apart from his involvement in the build-up to the goals, Bruno displayed excellent spatial awareness in the final third and was central to everything they did in the area of the pitch. With a handful of key passes, tackles, and shots, the 25-year-old was comfortable throughout his 79-minute stay. His ability to spark intricate sequences of play was on show as he combined well with his teammates in the second and final thirds of the pitch.

2. Flop: Olle McBurnie

McBurnie was largely anonymous at Old Trafford

Ollie McBurnie was brought on to the pitch just at the halfway mark for the injured Lys Mousset. However, for the entirety of his stay on the pitch, he was anonymous and failed to pose a threat to the Red Devils.

The Scottish striker registered Sheffield’s only shot on goal on the evening, albeit a tame one of David de Gea. It was only the Blades’ second shot on target since the Premier League restart which would be a concern for Chris Wilder to address.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire marshalled the Sheffield front line with notable ease as McBurnie failed to impose himself on the United defence.

The only factor that could be considered in his defence is that Sheffield’s attack appeared to have no link with the midfield whatsoever. Sander Berge was brought on to try and progress the ball higher up the pitch, but McBurnie and co simply did not see enough of the ball. The 24-year-old attempted more tackles than shots and was simply unable to provide Sheffield with a cutting edge within his limited opportunities.

3. Hit: Nemanja Matic

Matic was effortless in possession for the Red Devils

There was a lot of anticipation to see how Bruno and Pogba would operate together, but the only question was regarding who would play behind the star duo. Out of all the options available at Solskjaer’s disposal, one player stood out for the job at hand. Nemanja Matic was called upon in the starting XI to shore up the United midfield for the first time since the restart.

It was indeed a fantastic display from the towering Serbian upon his return to the first-team. Matic effortlessly glided across the pitch, making key interventions and linking United’s backline with the creative players ahead of him. Matic was the deepest midfielder of the three and never looked like he needed to break a sweat.

The 31-year-old was smooth on the ball and didn’t put a foot wrong throughout the game. He lead the Red Devils in most passes completed (98), touches (103), and pass accuracy (95.9) on the night. Most importantly, he served up a superb platform for his creative counterparts to weave their magic and did with a touch of class.

This was comfortably one of Matic’s best displays in a Red Devils shirt. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he started all of United's remaining Premier League fixtures to complement Bruno and Pogba.

4. Flop: David McGoldrick

The Irishman had a nightmare of a game against United

David McGoldrick, much like his strike partner McBurnie, failed to leave a dent on United’s resolute backline. The Irishman attempted a couple of neat passages of play in the first half, particularly after the cooling break, but not for a second did he appear threatening.

The 32-year-old is yet to score a goal in his 23 appearances for Sheffield in the Premier League and came no closer to breaking this duck against United. He managed just one rather frustrating shot in 63 minutes, played a key pass, won an aerial duel and was undoubtedly one of the most anonymous players on the pitch.

Similar to McBurnie, it would perhaps be harsh to pin all the blame for Sheffield’s attacking woes on the pair of strikers. That being said, the Blades will be sure to dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

As for tonight, McGoldrick had another display to forget in the Premier League. One can only wonder when this shocking run of 1446 minutes of Premier League football and counting will come to an end.

5. Hit: Anthony Martial

Martial was unplayable against Sheffield

Four shots. Three goals. One man of the match. It was nothing short of a sublime display from Manchester United’s unstoppable Frenchman. Anthony Martial was a thorn in the Blades’ defence from the first minute and played like a man with a point to prove.

His first two goals came from superb finishes from deep inside the Sheffield box. Marcus Rashford found some space on the right byline and whipped in a pace ball for Martial inside the penalty box and the Frenchman slotted it past a helpless Simon Moore. The second strike was sealed with a similar finish, albeit from a slightly different angle. Wan-Bissaka launched a teasing delivery after superb combination play between Bruno and Pogba.

Solskjær: "I'm very happy for him [Martial]. First two he's ready in the box. He's ready for crosses. We've worked a lot with Anto on his movement, and being patient in there [the box], because he's a quality player who can drop out of the box and get some touches." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 24, 2020

The third, however, was a supreme team effort. Pogba broke the lines with a delightful ball for Bruno who elegantly flicked it to Martial. The 23-year-old, determined to score his first senior hat-trick, quickly played a one-two with Rashford and darted into Sheffield’s six-yard box. He bypassed the tired Blades defence finding himself in a one v one with Moore. The enigmatic Frenchman gloriously chipped the ball past the 30-year-old and sealed his third goal, United’s third of the night, and three vital points.

Martial has often come under fire this season due to his lack of incisiveness and, in many cases, interest in games. He was right on the money tonight with three well-taken goals and took the match ball home after a fantastic display.