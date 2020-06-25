Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United: Player ratings as Red Devils put Blades to the sword | Premier League 2019-20

A look at the Manchester United player ratings following the team's 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Anthony Martial's first career hat-trick saw his side re-assert their claim for a top 4 finish.

Anthony Martial registered Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick in seven years.

A dominant display from Manchester United on their return to home turf meant that Sheffield United’s wretched run of post-lockdown form continued as they were consigned to a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial bagged Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie’s treble against Aston Villa in 2013 as they reasserted their claim for a top-four spot against one of their direct rivals for European positions.

Injury, ineligibility, and suspension forced Chris Wilder to name a much-changed line-up at Old Trafford while the home side also made three changes from their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Both sides went into the game as strong contenders for European footbal. But it was the home side who struck the first blow in the seventh minute as Anthony Martial prodded home Marcus Rashford’s powerfully-struck ball into the box.

After missing a few excellent chances to extend their lead, Manchester United finally managed to score their second just before half time, Martial again finding the back of the net, this time from a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The game continued in much the same vein after the break, with the home side continually cutting the visitors open with some slick passing. Sheffield, who were without two of their preferred three centre-backs as well as their first-choice goalkeeper, could not mount much of a response and spent most of the match pegged back in their own half.

Martial put the game beyond doubt in the 74th minute, flicking the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper after running onto a delicate through ball from Martial to register his first career hat-trick.

The game, which was understandably played at a reduced pace throughout, took on a real pre-season friendly feel as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five substitutions all at once with ten minutes left to play as Manchester United comfortably saw out the win.

Here are Manchester United’s player ratings from a game that saw them move to within two points of Chelsea in fourth place.

Manchester United's player ratings:

Advertisement

David de Gea

After Friday night’s performance against Spurs that put him in the spotlight, this was just the kind of outing that David de Gea would have been craving.

With most of the action happening at the other end of the pitch, de Gea had precious little to do all game but was on hand to make the occasional save and receive the occasional back pass from his defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in a sparkling performance down Manchester United's right flank, bagging an assist

Often criticised for being too defensive, Aaron Wan-Bissaka found himself more in the opposition’s half than his own for most of the game and took full advantage with a superb display.

Having been given the freedom to go forward at every opportunity, the young Manchester United full-back was rewarded with an assist after beating his man and finding Anthony Martial with a dangerous ball into the box. He also fulfilled his defensive responsibilities with aplomb, giving the visitors little joy down his flank.

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof overcame a knock against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday to start and was not troubled much by anything Sheffield United could muster. Despite that, the Swede did not let concentration levels drop and dealt extremely well with the visitors’ forwards.

Harry Maguire

It was a comfortable outing for Harry Maguire who dealt with the threat of the visitors’ two-pronged attack with confidence.

The Manchester United skipper was always ready to bring the ball out from defence as well, feeding Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic with regularity.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw enjoyed an easier afternoon than he would have expected as Sheffield were unable to create much of note in attack.

Like Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite side, the Manchester United left-back bombed forward regularly and provided an attacking option, rekindling his partnership with Marcus Rashford down the Manchester United left flank.

Nemanja Matic: 7/10

Nemanja Matic

Deployed as the more withdrawn of the two central midfielders alongside Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic essayed his role brilliantly.

The Serb acted as an effective shield for his defence, regularly disrupting Sheffield United’s passing moves and even dropped back into defence when his full-backs forayed forward.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

Paul Pogba continued his fine post-lockdown form with a dominant display in midfield.

After winning many plaudits for his appearance off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, Paul Pogba was used from the start in this game and was imperious in the centre of the Manchester United midfield.

The Frenchman effortlessly converted defence into attack, showcasing his long and short-range passing as well as dribbling ability and physicality in a dominant display.

Mason Greenwood: 6/10

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood replaced Daniel James on the right wing and used his trickery and positioning to get into decent positions.

Taking full advantage of the space Manchester United created with their excellent passing, Greenwood showed no hesitation in going for shots from either side, a display that holds great promise for the future.

Bruno Fernandes

As usual, Bruno Fernandes was involved in much of Manchester United’s attacking play and kept the ball moving quickly with clever passes.

The Portuguese seems to be settling in extremely well in England following his January move from Sporting Lisbon and has already shown signs of forming a formidable relationship with Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Marcus Rashford

Despite claiming two assists and linking up well with Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford showed signs of rustiness and seems to be slow in getting back in the swing of things again.

While the Manchester United striker's link-up play was a delight to watch, Rashford would be disappointed not to get his name on the scoresheet; he missed two glorious chances in the first half when he could have put his side out of sight.

Anthony Martial: 9/10

Anthony Martial bagged his first career hat-trick in Manchester United's win.

Having been largely uninvolved in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, Anthony Martial enjoyed the formidable firepower joining him from midfield and the flanks as he grabbed his first career hat-trick.

The Frenchman showed excellent positioning and unerring finishing for all three of his goals and deservedly went home with the match ball. Martial was also adjudged the Man of the Match.

And now it's time for a word with tonight's ⭐️ man ⤵️#MUFC @AnthonyMartial — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 24, 2020

The Manchester United substitutes:

Odion Ighalo: 5/10

Odion Ighalo

Manchester United’s Nigerian frontman Odion Ighalo got into a couple of promising positions after coming on with 10 minutes left to play but failed to apply the finishing touches and break his Premier League duck for his new side.

Daniel James: 5/10

Daniel James

The pacy Welshman hardly got a chance to show off his blistering speed. He came on after Sheffield United had retreated deep into their own half. By the time Daniel James took to the field, there were no gaps for him to exploit.

Juan Mata

Juan Mata popped up all over the pitch during his time on the field, always trying to conjure a scoring opportunity. The crafty Spaniard was part of some nice interplay among his fellow substitutes.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay celebrated his new long-term deal at Manchester United with a 10-minute cameo in the center of midfield but the Scotsman did not see much of the ball.

Andreas Perera

Andreas Perera did not feature against Tottenham but got his chance towards the end of this game. The Brazilian was involved in a few passing moves that eventually came to nothing.