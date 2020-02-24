Manchester United 3-0 Watford: 3 key observations from the match

Manchester United beat Watford 3-0 in a Premier League match yesterday at Old Trafford, to climb to the 5th position in the League table with 41 points from 27 matches.

United now trail the 4th placed Chelsea by 3 points. On the other hand, Watford remain at the 19th position with 24 points from 27 matches.

For United, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored in the 42nd, 58th and 75th minutes respectively. It was an emphatic win for United, as they avenged their 0-2 loss against Watford in December 2019.

It was also their second successive league win after last week’s impressive win over Chelsea. The United supporters would now be hopeful of a top 4 finish, which would enable the Red Devils to play in UEFA Champions League next season.

On that note, we now take a look at three key observations from yesterday’s match:

#1 Daniel James worked tirelessly through the left flank

Daniel James started as the left winger in the 4-2-3-1 formation and was tireless in his approach throughout the match. With Luke Shaw not making too many overlapping runs and primarily staying in his own half, James had to take on additional workload - and he played his role to perfection.

He frequently fell back to his own half to collect balls and then create moves from the middle third. The opening goal resulted from one such move, as James fell back to collect the ball, ran into the opposition half and delivered a near-perfect through ball to Bruno Fernandes, who was tripped inside the box by the Watford goalkeeper. United were awarded a penalty and Fernandes himself scored from the spot.

James’ performance was even more important considering the fact that Mason Greenwood, who started as the right winger, was not very impressive in the first half - and therefore, most of United’s attacks were through the left flank. James continued his good work in the second half too, and cut in from the wing to enter into the opposition penalty box occasionally.

