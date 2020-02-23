Manchester United 3-0 Watford: 3 players who impressed for the Red Devils | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United continued their good run of form and put up an effective performance in their 3-0 victory at a packed Old Trafford.

The Hornets had defeated United 2-0 earlier in the season to kickstart a four-game unbeaten run that saw them climb out from the bottom. However, things have turned sour for Nigel Pearson's side since the turn of the year; Watford are currently on a run of six games without a win in all competitions.

United on the other hand came into the fixture having played two matches in four days. And with their last game coming just three days ago in Belgium against Club Brugge, there was evidence of fatigue in their play from the outset.

Watford, however, failed to take advantage of this and the Mancunians slowly grew into the game. They were good value for their half-time lead when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

Troy Deeney thought he had drawn his side level right after the restart, but the goal was ruled out after VAR deemed there to have been a handball in the buildup.

From then on, Manchester United seized the initiative, with further goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood giving them a convincing victory - moving them up to 5th on the standings.

A lot of players stepped up to the plate and played a key role in this dominant display. Here, we shall be highlighting three players who impressed the most for Manchester United against Watford.

#3 Anthony Martial

Martial scored the second goal

After some less than convincing displays over the last few years, Anthony Martial is gradually coming true on the promise he showed earlier in his career.

Marcus Rashford's long-term injury has increased the goalscoring burden on Martial, and the 24-year-old has improved his output in recent weeks.

Having scored in consecutive matches against Chelsea and Club Brugge, the former Monaco man made it three games in succession with his 58th minute strike against Watford.

He saw his initial effort saved by Ben Foster, but showed some incredible skill and technique to find the back of the net from an acute angle.

The goal brings his tally for the campaign to 16 goals from 31 matches in all competitions. If Manchester United are to end this season on a high, then Martial would have to retain his impressive form in front of goal.

