Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Red Devils player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to scoring ways | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United ended 2021 on a winning note following their 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday.

Scott McTominay put the hosts in front in the eighth minute before an own goal from Ben Mee doubled their advantage. Cristiano Ronaldo then made it 3-0 shortly after the half-hour mark before Aaron Lennon pulled one back for the Clarets.

The second half was a relatively cagey affair, but Manchester United held on to take all three points.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Manchester United 3-1 Burnley FT:



xG: 1.72-1.12

Shots: 18-10

Shots on target: 6-3

Big Chances: 2-1

Touches in opp. box: 32-17

Possession: 58%-42%

Pass accuracy: 78%-77%



Ralf Rangnick's side are now up to sixth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 18 games. They are level with West Ham, but have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Burnley remain 18th, having won just one of their 16 league games this season.

Manchester United will next be in action again on Monday at home to Wolves. On that note, here are the player ratings for United for their home game against Burnley:

David de Gea - 6/10

The Spaniard was a mere spectator for much of the game, although he stood no chance with Lennon's strike.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Wan-Bissaka was solid defensively, making three clearances, but he struggled to make any notable impact going forward. He isn't a modern-day full-back, and his shortcomings were laid bare once again on Thursday night.

Eric Bailly - 5/10

The Ivorian was directly at fault for Burnley's goal, making a heavy touch, which allowed Lennon to latch onto the ball. He didn't recover from it thereafter, and saw his evening end prematurely after going off with an injury.

Harry Maguire - 4/10

The Manchester United captain didn't close down Lennon when he got on the ball, allowing him to take a shot. Chris Wood also gave him a torrid time.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Energetic and adventurous in bombing up and down the pitch. Shaw laid three key passes and looked solid defensively too.

Scott McTominay - 8/10

The Scotsman was in inspired form on the night, causing Burnley all sorts of problems with his movement and speed. He also put Manchester United in front with a superb finish. That was his first league goal in almost a year.

Nemanja Matic - 7/10

Not too flashy, but the Serb was a composed figure in midfield, looking to keep things ticking for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood - 7.5/10

A thorn in Burnley's face, Greenwood made a rasping effort right at Wayne Hennessey. However, he still needs to improve his decision-making.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

He was involved in Ronaldo's goal, running his lungs out all night and also linking up brilliantly with Shaw.

Edinson Cavani - 6.5/10

El Matador struggled to get involved in the game, but created one good chance for Greenwood.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.5/10

The Portuguese had a productive evening. He assisted McTominay for Manchester United's opening goal before getting on the scoresheet from a rebound off the Scotsman's initial effort. That was his eighth league goal, to go with three assists, in 15 games in the English top flight this season.

Ronaldo could've bagged a few more with a little more cutting edge. However, it was a nice way to end another fabulous goal-rich year for club and country.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Burnley

Raphael Varane - 6/10

The Frenchman made one good clearance after coming on.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

He was totally anonymous.

Fred - N/A

The Brazilian didn't have much time to make an impact.

