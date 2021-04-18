Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Red Devils’ player ratings as second-half blitz secures win for in-form United | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United relied on three second-half goals for the second game running as they ran out deserving 3-1 winners over Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Even though the home side dominated possession in the first half, they failed to test the opposition goalkeeper even as the visitors threatened occasionally when they looked to find their lone target man up top.

The period of possession without penetration forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hand at the break as he brought on an additional striker. It was a move that paid almost instant dividends when United took the lead three minutes into the second half through Mason Greenwood.

However, scarcely had the home side had time to enjoy their goal when the visitors were back on level terms. James Tarkowski headed home a corner barely two minutes later.

⏱ There were just 𝟭𝟭𝟰 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 between the goals#MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/o36M9AjCmb — Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2021

With the game being played largely in the Burnley half after the equalizer went in, the home side’s pressure finally paid off in the 84th minute. Greenwood bagged his second via a deflected strike from the corner of the box.

As the visitors searched for an equalizer, United secured the tie with a third goal in injury time. The Red Devils took advantage of the space left in behind a well-advanced Burnley defense to set up Edinson Cavani for a simple tap-in.

With that win, the second-placed Red Devils secured their fifth straight top-flight win and now enjoy a rare mid-week break before taking on traditional rivals Leeds United next Sunday. Meanwhile, Burnley continue their quest to secure Premier League survival with a game against Wolves.

On that note, here are Manchester United’s player ratings from the match.

Dean Henderson: 5/10

While he barely had a save to make, Henderson’s real test was Burnley’s aerial bombardment of his penalty area. It was one which he struggled with as he was caught in no man’s land on more than one occasion after having rushed out to claim a lofted pass upfield.

The Manchester United right-back was solid in defense and ever-willing in attack, getting forward regularly as Burnley seemed content to offer their opponents width down the flanks. However, Wan-Bissaka's final product can yet use some polishing.

The Swede seemed to be targeted by Chris Wood and struggled to contest the aerial duels with the big striker, who proved to be a handful for the Manchester United defense throughout.

While the Manchester United skipper was fairly solid in defense, on the whole, he was comprehensively beaten in the air by Tarkowski for Burnley’s goal, which was the only blot in his copybook.

Like Wan-Bissaka on the opposite flank, the impressive Shaw took advantage of the space offered him by the opposition defenders. He got forward with great regularity and to good effect as well.

Luke Shaw created six chances against Burnley.



Twice as many as any other player on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/JnHtFN1FxX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

After a solid yet unspectacular performance in the first half, the Brazilian was taken off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United went on the offensive in the second.

The Scotsman delivered a typically physical and combative performance in the center of the Manchester United midfield, as strong in the tackle in defense as he was potent in attack.

After a frustrating spell playing through the middle in the first half, Rashford came into his own after moving to the left wing in the second. He created Manchester United’s opener with a dazzling solo run before going off late in the second half.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Burnley:



45 touches

12 touches in opp. box (most)

4 take-ons (most)

4 duels won

3 chances created

2 shots

2 big chances created (most)

1 shot on target

1 assist



His eighth Premier League assist of the season. pic.twitter.com/rvB2xnT32J — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

While the Portuguese international failed to bag a goal or an assist, he played a crucial part in all of Manchester United’s best attacking moves. Fernandes showed a couple of touches of class in the buildup to a couple of his side’s goals.

Like many of his teammates, the Frenchman grew in influence after the second-half reshuffle. Pogba played his part in keeping Manchester United on the front foot with a display of polished passing from midfield.

Mason Greenwood: 7/10

The United teenager capped a sparkling display with a brace

The Manchester United youngster continues to impress as he scored in the third game in a row. Greenwood finished off a brilliant Manchester United team move for the first before bagging his second with a fortuitous deflection.

15 - Mason Greenwood is now the joint-top scoring teenager in Premier League history for Manchester United (15, level with Wayne Rooney). Class. pic.twitter.com/O1Xj5SP6t4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

Substitutes:

Edinson Cavani: 6/10

Brought on for the second half, the Uruguayan added a much-needed attacking impetus to his side and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal in added time to seal the tie.

4 - Edinson Cavani has now scored four goals as a substitute in the Premier League this season, with only Chicharito (5 in 10-11) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (5 in 98-99) netting more in a single season for the Red Devils. Super. pic.twitter.com/hzRRsREnmQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

Amid ongoing calls for him to get more playing time, the Dutchman celebrated his 24th birthday by bagging an assist for Manchester United after coming on off the bench.