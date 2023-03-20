Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: United player ratings as Red Devils progress against 9-man visitors | FA Cup 2022-23

A brace from Bruno Fernandes and a Marcel Sabitzer strike saw Manchester United prevail 3-1 over nine-man Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 19).

The visitors started with greater aggression, pressing their opponents high up the pitch and regularly testing the home defence. United struggled to match their intensity but did fashion a couple of presentable chances, usually on the counter. However, neither goalkeeper was duly tested as the first half ended goalless.

Fulham reaped the rewards of their hard work early in the second when Alexander Mitrovic put them ahead in the 50th minute. However, with the London side in the ascendancy, a dramatic passage of play in the 70th minute turned the game on its head.

Willian was adjudged to have cleared a shot off the line with his hand, conceding a penalty and getting sent off as a result. Mitrovic followed the Brazilian down the tunnel for demonstrating his displeasure with the decision, with manager Marco Silva also suffering a similar fate.

Fernandes kept his cool and duly converted the spot-kick to level things up before Sabitzer put Manchester United ahead two minutes later. With Fulham’s attacking threat virtually non-existent after the two send-offs United saw out the game with relative ease. Fernandes put the finishing touches deep into injury time, lashing home his second.

The win sees Erik ten Hag’s men progress to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals. Fulham now have only the Premier League to focus on for the rest of the season.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from an eventful game.

David de Gea: 7/10

De Gea kept Manchester United n the game with a series of smart saves, which proved to be crucial in the final result. He ended the game with five saves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Wan-Bissaka had his hands full dealing with Willian on the wing but stuck to his task well. He did not shirk his attacking responsibilities either, getting forward with gusto when required.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

Despite struggling at times, Maguire held his own in his physical battle against Mitrovic and acquitted himself well in defence. He was booked early in the first half for a clumsy challenge on the striker.

Lisandro Martinez: 6/10

Martinez (right) was excellent in defence for United and was great on the ball too.

Martinez showcased his tough-tackling and ball-playing abilities, excelling at both. He regularly played the ball out from the back with excellent accuracy and vision, completing the most passes (76) in the game.

Luke Shaw: 6/10

Solid in defence, Shaw had most important contributions in an attacking sense, as the Manchester United left-back got forward well. He was a reliable attacking outlet on the flank and set up Sabitzer for the all-important second goal that put United ahead.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

McTominay overcame doubts over his fitness to start in midfield and put in a solid shift. Tidy in possession and physical in defence, he made seven recoveries before he was taken off in the 58th minute.

Marcel Sabitzer: 7/10

Sabitzer picked an opportune moment to score his first goal for United.

Despite not getting on the ball as much as he would have liked to, Sabitzer looked good when he had possession. He made several intelligent runs from the deep and bagged a goal with a clever finish.

Jadon Sancho: 6/10

Sancho struggled to make an impact going forward for most of the game but showed excellent composure in winning the penalty. He grew in confidence from then on and looked much better on the ball.

Bruno Fernandes: 9/10

Fernandes was Manchester United's star performer, scoring two goals

A typical all-action display from Fernandes, who was heavily involved in United’s attacking play. Apart from his well-taken brace, he contributed 11 recoveries as well.

Marcus Rashford: 5/10

Well marshalled by the Fulham defence, Rashford was unable to make his usual impact on the game. An injury picked up during the game seemingly contributed to him being taken off late in the second half.

Wout Weghorst: 5/10

Weghorst led the line for Manchester United in a typically unselfish fashion, putting himself about but with little reward for his tireless efforts.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Fulham

Antony: 6/10

Antony made a real impact off the bench, helping stretch the game and create opportunities for his side.

Fred: 5/10

On for the final few minutes to help see out the game, Fred set Fernandes up for the third goal during his short cameo.

