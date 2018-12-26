Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester United welcomed Huddersfield to Old Trafford on Wednesday for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first home game as a Manchester United manager. It promised to be a great occasion and the Red Devils had shown signs of a revival over the weekend in the first game under their new manager.

They had brushed aside Cardiff City easily, pumping 5 goals for the first time in more than 5 years! They were looking to continue that form at Old Trafford and Solskjaer made just 3 changes to the team from the weekend, as Manchester United adjusted to a busy festive period.

Diogo Dalot came in for Ashley Young at right back, Fred replaced Herrera and Mata started ahead of Martial, as the Frenchman was reportedly ill. United continued in a 4-3-3 attacking formation, with Rashford leading the line. Manchester United had a good record against Huddersfield, they had won 19 of the previous 44 meetings while drawing 15 and losing 10 times.

United started the game strong, playing fast attacking football that their new manager thrives on and finally broke the deadlock when Matic scored in the 28th minute. The first half ended 1-0, but Hudderfield rallied at the start of the second half and made life difficult for United.

Pogba scored a beautifully crafted team goal in the 64th minute to calm the nerves, before scoring again magnificently from outside the box to take the game away from the visitors. Huddersfield got one back through Jorgensen in the 88th minute to ruin De Gea's day, but United held on for a comfortable victory in Solskjaer's first home game.

The Norwegian continued his fine start to life as a Manchester United manager and it was these 5 tactical decisions from Solskjaer that helped his team win all 3 points.

#5 Fullbacks playing as wingbacks

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Solskjaer started with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot as the fullbacks, opting for the young Portuguese as right back ahead of Ashley Young. Shaw had already been one of the best players against Cardiff City, and Dalot's entry meant that United had two young, ambitious and fast fullbacks in the team.

It was a decision that had a bit of a risk, and a stark contrast from Mourinho's preference of a back four with more solidity. It was clear that Solskjaer wanted his fullbacks to have a little adventure and that was what they did.

Both Dalot and Shaw spent most of their time in the opposition half. With Fred and Matic covering for them whenever necessary, the two youngsters resembled wingbacks, tracking back as and when required, but trying mostly to use their attacking abilities as a form of defense. As such, even though there was quite a lot of space for the taking, there wasn't much that Huddersfield could do, as they were busy defending.

Shaw was fabulous on the left once again, and Dalot did well too. Both of them contributed greatly to building the atmosphere at Old Trafford and Huddersfield had no answer to their speed and running. At the start of the second half, as Huddersfield pressed harder, Solskjaer brought Young in to stabilize the right size, however, even the Englishman had the license to go forward as required. It was this decision to make the most of the wings that ultimately helped United win the game.

