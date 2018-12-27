Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield: 6 Men who were brilliant for Solskjaer in the Boxing Day fixture

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked onto the Old Trafford ground on Wednesday in front of a full house, he was welcomed with thunderous cheers from all around the stadium. The Norwegian waves to the fans, looking at ease and was perhaps a little embarrassed with all the attention that he was getting. However, he knew that the burdens of expectations on his shoulders had increased a lot since the Red Devils scored five over the weekend and also that anything other than a win would be a bad result. Once the game started, it was clear that what he wanted was what the whole of Old Trafford desired - Attack, Attack, Attack.

Manchester United spent the majority of the 90 minutes in the opposition half, registering 16 shots, 10 of those were on target. They had 65% possession and attempted 634 passes with 83% passing completion rate. United created quite a few chances and should have scored at least two more goals. However, the attacking play and the beautiful football would have pleased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just as much as it had delighted millions of the Manchester United fans all over the world.

Manchester United won all three points in Solskjaer's first home game in-charge and these six players were massive for their Norwegian Manager at Old Trafford.

#6 David De Gea

De Gea made one of the best saves of the Premier League during the Huddersfield match

Even though he could not secure a clean sheet, David De Gea pulled off an impossible save with the game still at a tender 1-0 scoreline. Named the captain for the night, the Spaniard had very little to do in the entire first half, as Manchester United kept Huddersfield at bay. At the start of the second half, Huddersfield piled on the pressure and had a real go at United, who had lost a bit of momentum and looked vulnerable. In one such move in the 62nd minute, Depoitre broke away from his marker and shot at De Gea's right-hand post. The ball looked destined for the far corner, as the Spaniard appeared blindsided. However, the Spanish keeper reminded us why he is so highly rated by everyone in the world.

After not having to make a save throughout the entire first half, the Spaniard still looked sharp and made fabulous diving save, also managing to ensure that the rebound did not fall to a Huddersfield player. It was the moment of magic that makes him the best in the world and it was the moment that kept United in the game at the crucial stage. Within 2 minutes from the save, Pogba had scored and calmed the nerves.

De Gea is perhaps the only player who has been consistently good ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and Solskjaer will be delighted with the Spaniard even though he could not keep out Jorgensen's late goal.

