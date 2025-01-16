Amad Diallo single-handedly dragged Manchester United to their first win in five Premier League games with a fabulous hat-trick against Southampton. While the Red Devils will be glad to have secured the three points, the fact that they needed individual magic to beat the team at the bottom of the league is an ill omen.

Southampton opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after a corner struck United midfielder Manuel Ugarte and snuck past Andre Onana. The Saints looked set to secure an unlikely victory before Amad Diallo had his say on proceedings.

The Ivorian drew the hosts level in the 82nd minute with an impressive solo effort. He gave his side the lead eight minutes later after he linked up with Christian Eriksen. Diallo wrapped up the game in the fourth minute of extra time after stealing the ball off Taylor Harwood-Bellis and tapping it into an empty net.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

The Manchester United-shot stopper had a good game and saved all five efforts he faced. He was beaten by a Manuel Ugarte own goal in the first half.

Leny Yoro - 6/10

The young defender completed four interceptions and four recoveries in the game. However, he was dribbled past thrice by Kamaldeen Sulemana and looked shaky in one-on-one's.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

The former Bayern Munich defender was solid in the heart of the home side’s defense and looks to be coming into his own in the team. He completed the most passes in the match (62).

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

The Argentine defender had a decent game at Old Trafford. He made five clearances in the match.

Amad Diallo - 9.5/10

Amad Diallo was the most important player on the pitch and made his impact felt with a fabulous hat-trick. The 22-year-old was once again the difference for his side following a dauntless performance.

Noussair Mazraoui- 8/10

The Moroccan defender played well at left wingback for Manchester United. He won seven out of nine duels and made seven recoveries in the match.

Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

The Uruguayan midfielder had a game to forget as he put the ball in the back of his own net.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Mainoo did not win any of the five duels he entered and was subbed off at half-time.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

Despite the reports around his future at the club, the Argentine winger was solid for the Red Devils and unlucky to leave without an assist. He tested the Saints' goal three times and created three chances in the game.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

The Manchester United captain put in another strong performance for his side at Old Trafford. He made six passes into the final third and managed five touches in the opposition box.

Rasmus Hojlund- 6/10

The Danish striker was painful to watch for the Red Devils. He managed just 18 touches in 53 minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United substitutions

Joshua Zirkzee- 7/10

Zirkzee came on for Rasmus Hojlund and did well in holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

Antony- 6.5/10

The Brazilian winger missed a golden opportunity in the 59th minute after being set up by Garnacho.

Toby Collyer - 7/10

The midfielder came on for Ugarte and added much needed impetus to the team. He completed 95% of his 21 passes, while winning two tackles and three out of five duels.

Harry Maguire- NA

The Englishman came on late and helped his side see out the win.

Christian Erikson- 7/10

The Danish midfielder came on late but managed to have an impact on the game by contributing a fabulous assist to Amad Diallo.

