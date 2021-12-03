Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: 5 hits and flops as Cristiano Ronaldo nets twice in Michael Carrick's final game in-charge | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United overcame Arsenal in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash last night (December 2).

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winner from the penalty spot as the Red Devils won their first top-flight match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

Emile Smith Rowe gave the Gunners an early lead with a fine volley from outside the box after David de Gea went down following a stamp by Fred. Bruno Fernandes restored parity just minutes before the half-time whistle and Ronaldo put United in front early into the second period.

Martin Odegaard equalized for the visitors just two minutes after the Portuguese's goal. But the Norwegian conceded a needless penalty a few minutes later for a foul on Fred and Ronaldo whipped home from 12 yards.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal



Ole at the wheel vs. caretaker Carrick 😁 FT: Manchester United 3-2 ArsenalOle at the wheel vs. caretaker Carrick 😁 https://t.co/jeLX0VFN3Q

This was United's first league win in four games and helped them climb up to seventh in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who lost for the second time in three games, remain in fifth.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

#5 Hit: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

The Manchester United No.7 surpassed the 800-goal landmark in style.

Coming into the match with just one league goal in his last eight games, the pressure was really growing on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver. The ignominy of watching his arch-rival Lionel Messi lift his seventh Ballon d'Or seemingly rubbed more salt on his wounds.

However, it only seemed to spur the 36-year-old on, as he struck twice in the match to end his barren league run.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If you scored 40 goals for 20 consecutive seasons, you’d retire with 800 career goals to your name.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 801 🤯 If you scored 40 goals for 20 consecutive seasons, you’d retire with 800 career goals to your name.Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 801 🤯 https://t.co/TsGXROJ8X7

His first was a composed finish into the far post to put Manchester United ahead for the first time in the match. Ronaldo then slotted home a penalty straight through the middle to win the Red Devils' match against Arsenal.

Those were also his 800th and 801st career goals, while his record for the Red Devils now stands at 130 in all competitions. Ronaldo is relentless and simply inevitable.

#4 Flop: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Aubameyang was a total non-factor for Arsenal against Manchester United.

While Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet in style and emerged as Manchester United's talisman, his opposite number endured a disappointing outing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was anonymous for much of the game, struggling to get a whiff of the ball while also not being serviced properly.

His work-rate without the ball also left a lot to be desired as the Gabon international was reluctant to get involved in action. Aubemayang's performance wouldn't have pleased Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and gave the Spaniard a new selection headache.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra