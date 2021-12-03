Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Cristiano Ronaldo brace helps Red Devils return to winning ways | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 to move into seventh in the Premier League table. The win leaves them just two points behind fifth-placed Arsenal.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the game. This was one of the most bizarre goals one would have seen in recent times. David de Gea went to ground following a stamping from Fred. Capitalising on the situation, Emile Smith Rowe scored from outside the box. The goal stood despite protests from United players.

United got their equaliser on the cusp of half-time through Bruno Fernandes, who beat Aaron Ramsdale following some great work by Fred. Cristiano Ronaldo then put United into the lead following the restart, perfectly finishing off a low cross from Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal, though, responded within minutes. Gabriel Martinelli brilliantly set up Martin Odegaard for the Gunners' second of the night. With the scores level again, both sides started pushing for the winner.

Manchester United received a penalty close to the 70th-minute mark following an intervention by VAR, with Martin Odegaard getting punished for a poor challenge on Fred. Ronaldo blasted his spot-kick down the middle to bag all three points for his team.

It was United's first Premier League win in four games. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Michael Carrick ends his stint as Manchester United's caretaker manager with win over Arsenal

Michael Carrick congratulates his players.

Michael Carrick announced after the game that he would leave Manchester United. The Englishman was appointed caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. Carrick oversaw the games against Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Englishman saw his side win 2-0 at Villarreal and 3-2 at home against Arsenal, while they drew 1-1 at Chelsea. Now that interim manager Ralf Rangnick's signing has been made official. Carrick believes it is the correct time to bid adieu to Manchester United. The 40-year-old leaves with his head held high.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Michael Carrick has decided to step down as First Team Coach and leave Manchester United following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager. 🔴 #MUFC Official. Michael Carrick has decided to step down as First Team Coach and leave Manchester United following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/Kr9Qk7zo8W

#4 Bruno Fernandes scores on his 100th Manchester United appearance

Bruno Fernandes after scoring against Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes marked his 100th game for Manchester United with a goal against Arsenal. The Portuguese international had made his debut for The Red Devils in January 2020. Since then, he has become one of the key players for them. Fernandes has scored 45 goals and assisted 34 others for the club.

Squawka Football @Squawka Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 79 goals in his 100 competitive appearances for Manchester United:



◉ 45 goals

◉ 34 assists



Incredible numbers. 🔢 Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 79 goals in his 100 competitive appearances for Manchester United: ◉ 45 goals ◉ 34 assists Incredible numbers. 🔢 https://t.co/TUNXOFeEqQ

Fernandes scored Manchester United's first goal of the night to mark the special occasion. His goal turned the game on its head. After going down, United suddenly looked like believing that a victory was possible. They duly went on to win on the night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav