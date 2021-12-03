Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo double sinks Gunners | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League game at Old Trafford on Thursday (December 2) to return to winning ways. Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace, including the winner from the penalty spot, as the Gunners lost for the second time in three league games.

Emile Smith Rowe volleyed the visitors in front with a nonchalant but controversial strike in the 13th minute with David de Gea seemingly injured on the ground. Bruno Fernandes then leveled it for the Red Devils just minutes before half-time.

Ronaldo stepped up in the second half to put them in front for the first time in the match with a simple finish into the far corner early in the second period. But Martin Odegaard equalized for Arsenal just two minutes later.

The Norwegian then went from hero to villain when he conceded a penalty by bringing down Fred inside the box. Ronaldo made no mistake from 12 yards, firing home the winner for his 801st career goal.

Manchester United ended their three-game winless run in the top-flight to move up to seventh in the table with 21 points from 14 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who could've broken into the top four with a win, remained in fifth.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United and Arsenal:

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6/10

He was fouled by his own player during the opening goal and hence the goal stood. De Gea couldn't have done much about Odegaard's finish after the break, but did come up with a couple of quality saves.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

He replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and put in a strong performance to make a convincing case for more starts in the future. Dalot was also involved in Ronaldo's first goal and ended the game with a shot on target and three tackles.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

He failed to track Odegaard for Arsenal's second but was solid otherwise. Lindelof also completed 93.2% of his attempted passes.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

His first-half performance was arguably the best we've seen from him in a long time. However, Maguire nearly blew it with a pull on Tomiyasu that went unnoticed. The Manchester United captain ended the game with a tackle and completed 86.7% of his passes.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



#PL | #MUNARS Should Arsenal have been given a penalty for this pull by Harry Maguire on Takehiro Tomiyasu? 👀 Should Arsenal have been given a penalty for this pull by Harry Maguire on Takehiro Tomiyasu? 👀#PL | #MUNARS https://t.co/P7mUVsGdOC

Alex Telles - 7/10

Telles showed a lot of industry down the left as his motoring runs down the flanks provided great width for Manchester United. He registered two key passes and two tackles on the night.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

He didn't always come up trumps in his midfield battles but worked hard and offered balance to the side. McTominay won a game-high six tackles, registered a key pass and also received a booking.

Fred - 7/10

The Brazilian made a terrible mistake early on by clashing with De Gea that left him in a heap during Smith Rowe's goal for Arsenal. However, he gained a measure of redemption by winning a penalty for Ronaldo after assisting Fernandes' equalizer.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

A poor game from the Manchester United No.10, who looked miles off the pace in the match. However, he bagged an assist for Ronaldo's first goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

The playmaker marked his 100th appearance for Manchester United with a goal in the first half. He's contributed a total of 79 goals during this period. Fernandes ended the game against Arsenal with four key passes, two tackles and won two fouls in an all-round showing.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Bruno Fernandes is the first player to score on his 100th competitive appearance for Man Utd since Antonio Valencia vs Blackburn in April 2012. Equaliser. 100 - Bruno Fernandes is the first player to score on his 100th competitive appearance for Man Utd since Antonio Valencia vs Blackburn in April 2012. Equaliser. https://t.co/AaJ49zaiE6

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

After scoring in consecutive games, Sancho was bright at times but largely a peripheral figure against Arsenal and struggled to make any notable impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

Following a frustrating opening half, he bagged his 800th strike with a simple finish to get Manchester United in front. Ronaldo then struck from the spot to restore his side's lead. The Portuguese got back on the top-flight scoresheet emphatically and registered four shots on target against Arsenal.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 800 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 800th goal of his professional career for club and country, scoring 129 of those for Man Utd (also 5 for Sporting, 450 Real Madrid, 101 Juventus, 115 Portugal). Remarkable. 800 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 800th goal of his professional career for club and country, scoring 129 of those for Man Utd (also 5 for Sporting, 450 Real Madrid, 101 Juventus, 115 Portugal). Remarkable. https://t.co/kU7Z3zObAQ

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard - 5/10

He was mainly seen celebrating Ronaldo's winning penalty and did not impact the game much after replacing Marcus Rashford with 10 minutes left.

Anthony Martial - N/A

Martial came on for Ronaldo in the 88th minute and it was too late for him to make any impact.

Donny van de Beek - N/A

The Dutchman touched the ball just once in stoppage-time after replacing Fernandes.

