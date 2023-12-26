Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa: United player ratings as resurgent Red Devils produce a remarkable comeback win | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United came from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 in a remarkable Premier League contest at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 26. First-half goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker had given Villa a two goal lead at half-time. However, United turned the game around in the second half, thanks to a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a strike from Rasmus Hojlund.

After an evenly matched start, a quick-fire two-goal salvo from Villa helped them surge ahead in the contest. McGinn’s free-kick gave them the lead in the 21st minute, with Dendoncker adding the second in the 26th. This spurred the hosts into action, but poor finishing and intelligent defending from the opposition saw them go into half-time two goals down.

Manchester United carried their positive momentum into the second half, halving the deficit through Garnacho in 59th minute. With the hosts in the ascendancy, he then scored the equaliser in the 71st minute before Hojlund completed a remarkable turnaround in the 82nd.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a thrilling game at Old Trafford:

Andre Onana: 5/10

While he seems more settled in goal for United compared to the start of the season, Onana’s struggles against set-pieces were highlighted against Villa. The Cameroonian was indecisive in the lead-up to both of Villa’s goals but made a crucial save to keep his side in the game in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

Wan-Bissaka dealt well with Aston Villa’s attacking threat on the flank, showing excellent composure on and off the ball. He made two tackles, four interceptions, and six recoveries in the game.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Varane used his experience to keep Ollie Watkins in check throughout the game. He was also very forward-thinking with his passing, playing it out well from the back.

Jonny Evans: 6/10

Evans helped United maintain a sense of calm after conceding the two quick-fire goals and played his part in the turnaround. He was good on the ball and made a crucial goal-line clearance shortly after United got back on level terms.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot grew into the game after an uncertain start and put in an extremely energetic display. He made seven clearances and six recoveries and was a willing runner upfield as well. The Portuguese filled in ably at left-back, even though he is much more suited to his usual right-back role.

Kobbie Mainoo: 5/10

Although slightly lacking in physicality, Mainoo’s composure on the ball is undeniable and was on display in this game. The youngster regularly received the ball from his defense confidently and moved it forward well.

Christian Eriksen: 5/10

Eriksen’s passing ability came to the fore against Villa’s extremely high defensive line, with the Dane playing balls over the top throughout. Although he was unable to make a telling contribution, his probing long passes posed a constant threat to the opposing defence.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

After a short spell on the bench in recent matches, Rashford delivered a positive performance on his reintroduction to the starting lineup. He used his pace and trickery well and set up Garnacho’s first goal.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Fernandes’ all-action display spurred United on, with the midfielder creating three chances, the most of anyone in the game. However, his propensity to give away needless fouls cost his side yet again as Villa’s first goal came from a free-kick he conceded. He was also booked for dissent in the 73rd minute.

Alejandro Garnacho: 9/10

Garnacho's brace inspired Manchester United's spirited comeback win.

A constant threat on the wings, Garnacho inspired United’s comeback with two crucial goals. The Argentinian was unlucky not to have scored a hat-trick as he saw one goal ruled out for offside.

Rasmus Hojlund: 8/10

Hojlund (R) scored his first Premier League goal in this game, which proved to be the winner.

Hojlund’s first Premier League goal was a long time coming, but was extremely important and well-timed. The Dane struggled to link up with his teammates but led the line well and was rewarded late in the game as his effort sealed the win for his side.

Substitutes:

Antony: 5/10

Antony was brought on in the 80th minute and helped keep the pressure on Aston Villa, pressing the visitors' uncertain defence well.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Brought on to help find a winner, McTominay ended up playing a defensive role as United went ahead soon after his introduction. The midfielder made four clearances during his short time on the pitch.

Willy Kambwala: N.A.

Kambwala was brought on in the 89th minute to help shore up the defense, which he managed to do without making a real impact on proceedings.

Hannibal Mejbri: N.A.

Hannibal was brought on for the final few minutes to help United see out the game.

Dan Gore: N.A.

Gore was brought on for the final few minutes to help United see out the game.