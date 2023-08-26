Manchester United 3-2 Forest: 5 Talking Points as the Red Devils complete incredible comeback from two down | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, August 26.

The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves in their season opener, followed by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham. Manager Erik ten Hag was eager for his troops to build on last season's performance and try and do better this year as he named a strong lineup for this game. Marcus Rashford returned to the left wing as Anthony Martial started up-front.

Forest, on the other hand, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in their first game, before inflicting a defeat on Sheffield United with the same scoreline last week. Playing one of the top 6 for the second time in three weeks, Steve Cooper named a strong lineup as they looked to cause a shock.

Nottingham Forest made an electric start to the game as goals from Taiwo Awoniyi in the 2nd minute and Wily Boly in the 4th minute sent them into dreamland. Playing away from home, scoring was going to be a challenge, let alone getting two inside the opening five minutes. This put Manchester United under tremendous pressure but they kept their calm.

Stringing passes together with more of the ball, the hosts created multiple chances in the first period. Marcus Rashford provided a smart assist to Christian Eriksen to make it 2-1 after 17 minutes as ten Hag's men looked for a way back. Casemiro had a chance to equalize but missed from point-blank range as the quest for a leveler continued.

Manchester United trailed Nottingham Forest 1-2 at the break.

Casemiro came out for the second period looking determined to make amends for his miss and did so within seven minutes of the restart. Bruno Fernandes cushioned a lobbed pass straight into the Brazilian's path, who scored from a similar close-range to make it 2-2 after 52 minutes.

There was a lot of drama that unfolded from that point on, with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall being sent-off for a last-man professional foul on Fernandes in the 67th minute. To make matters worse, Danilo then conceded a penalty by fouling Marcus Rashford inside the box after 75 minutes. Fernandes stepped up and scored to make it 3-2.

Manchester United held on to secure an all-important 3-2 win despite nearly 14 minutes of stoppage time being played at the end. On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Manchester United were two goals down inside five minutes

Despite usually having a strong home record every season, United were subject to a nightmare start to the game. Nottingham Forest hit them with a double whammy as they scored two goals inside the opening five minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White played Taiwo Awoniyi through on goal with the Red Devils' backline in hot-pursuit from the halfway line. However, the forward kept his composure to arrive in the box and tuck his effort in for 1-0.

The second goal came shortly after as Wily Boly headed in from a deflected free kick from the right flank as ten Hag's men had it all to do for the remainder of the game.

#4. Christian Eriksen pulls one back for the hosts

The end of the first period showed that Manchester United kept the ball for 70% of the time, attempting nine shots with five on target. One would expect a team with such numbers to at least be level at the break. Credit to Nottingham Forest for being clinical and defending well, too.

Having fallen two goals behind, United looked to build their rhythm by distributing the ball to various areas across the pitch. They came up with a goal in the 17th minute as Marcus Rashford assisted Christian Eriksen with a flashed pass across the face of goal which the Dane met with perfection. It was both of their first goal contribution of this season to make it 2-1.

#3. Casemiro missed a sitter, but equalized in the second half

Just a few minutes after Eriksen brought Manchester United brought into the game, they had another golden opportunity to grab the equalizer.

A corner played from the right side beat everyone in its path, including an unmarked Casemiro, who was barely a couple feet off an open goalline. However, the ball whizzed past his head before he could react as the chance went begging. It was yet another moment where the Brazilian was left embarrased.

However, he scored United's equalizer to make it 2-2 in the 52nd minute as Bruno Fernandes cushioned a header perfectly into his path to score.

#2. Forest's Joe Worrall received a red card for a last-man foul

Having equalized, Manchester United we eager to snatch a winner late in the game and pushed forward. Bruno Fernandes took the initiative and made late runs forward quite often, with one of those runs leading to Worrall's red card.

The Portuguese was played through on goal and was brought down just before he entered Nottingham Forest's penalty area. The referee showed a straight red card to the defender as it was a last-man foul.

#1. Bruno Fernandes completed the comeback from the spot

Marcus Rashford burst into life in the second half as he ran at defenders with confidence and caused them several problems. He ran at Danilo, who tripped him on the right side of Nottingham Forest's penalty area and the referee awarded a penalty straight away.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take it and made no mistake as he helped complete Manchester United's turnaround from being 0-2 down to 3-2 up.

