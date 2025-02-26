Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich Town: United player ratings as 10-man Red Devils grind out an important win | Premier League 2024-25

10-man Manchester United defeated Ipswich Town 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 26. Sam Morsy’s own goal was added to by strikes from United’s central defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire. Jaden Philogene notched a brace for the visitors.

Ad

Manchester United got off to the worst possible start and went behind in the fourth minute. A calamitous mix-up between Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana left Philogene with the simple task of rolling the ball into an unguarded United net.

The goal seemed to send a shockwave through Ruben Amorim’s men, who were spurred into activity. After a Bruno Fernandes free-kick was headed into his own net by Morsy in the 22nd minute, De Ligt’s close-range finish gave Manchester United the lead just four minutes later.

Ad

Trending

However, the first-half drama was far from over. With half-time approaching, Dorgu was sent off for a reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson, leaving Manchester United a man light. Their plans to see it out till the break were soon scuppered as the visitors drew level just a couple of minutes later.

Philogene’s ball into the box evaded everyone and rolled into the far corner past Onana’s despairing dive, leaving the teams locked at 2-2 at the end of a breathless first half.

Ad

The thrill-a-minute nature of the game resumed immediately after the restart as Maguire headed Manchester United into the lead in the 47th minute. The Red Devils then settled into a resolute defensive shape, allowing the visitors to retain possession but keeping them at bay.

This rearguard action from Manchester United helped them see the game out with relative comfort as Ipswich struggled to make their numerical advantage count. With the win, United move up one place to 14th in the Premier League table while their opponents remain in 18th.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manchester United player ratings:

Andre Onana: 3/10

Onana endured the first half of nightmares and was culpable for both of Ipswich’s goals. The Cameroonian was hardly tested in the second and produced a slightly more assured display.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthijs de Ligt: 7/10

De Ligt was an imposing presence at both ends of the pitch, scoring Manchester United’s second from close range and making six recoveries as well.

Harry Maguire: 8/10

Maguire was immense at both ends of the pitch for United.

Like De Ligt beside him, Maguire was colossal at both ends of the pitch. Not only did he score the all-important winner, but he also won the most duels (8) and made seven clearances and five recoveries.

Ad

Leny Yoro: 6/10

Yoro delivered an assured display, looking especially comfortable on the ball on the left of Manchester United’s back three. He had a passing accuracy of 95% to add to his six clearances in the game.

The young defender was booked late on for kicking the ball away and was taken off soon after.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot was characteristically industrious in this game, motoring up and down the wing. The Portuguese international also showcased his versatility, playing a half on each flank due to a tactical reshuffle after the sending-off.

Ad

Manuel Ugarte: 6/10

Ugarte was consistently in the right place at the right time for United, making robust tackles to break up the play and also carrying the ball out from the back with some confidence.

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Fernandes' creativity was crucial in Manchester United's hard-fought win.

Fernandes was his side’s creator-in-chief once again, playing a vital role in all three goals. The United skipper was tireless in midfield, making six recoveries in addition to his attacking contributions.

Ad

Patrick Dorgu: 3/10

Dorgu had an evening to forget, playing a part in Ipswich's opener before getting sent off in the first half.

An Old Trafford outing to forget for Dorgu, who was culpable for Ipswich’s opener before he was sent off in the first half for a reckless challenge.

Ad

Joshua Zirkzee: 5/10

Zirkzee used his physicality and close control skills to good effect, helping retain possession with his side down to 10 men. The Dutchman, who was booked for kicking the ball away in the second half, put in a strong shift before being replaced in injury time.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5/10

Garnacho had a lively start to the game, getting some joy down the left flank. The Argentine’s evening was cut short when he was sacrificed for defensive reinforcements after the red card.

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund: 4/10

Hojlund put in a manful shift for little reward up front for Manchester United as he was starved for service. Although full of running, the Dane managed just 12 touches of the ball before he was replaced in the 67th minute.

Substitutes:

Noussair Mazraoui: 5/10

Brought on just before the break in response to the red card, Mazraoui added calmness to United’s defence and played his part in securing the win. The Moroccan was booked late in the game for shoving Liam Delap.

Ad

Casemiro: 5/10

Brought on with about 25 minutes to go, Casemiro used his experience to help his side see out the game. The Brazilian sat in front of his defense, mopping up any loose balls that were within reach and helping his side retain possession.

Christian Eriksen: N.A.

Eriksen was brought on deep in injury time as Manchester United looked to run down the clock.

Victor Lindelof: N.A.

Lindelof was brought on deep in injury time as Manchester United looked to run down the clock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback